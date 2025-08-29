HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 August 2025

#ArtAttack What: Vighneśvara Kutumbaḥ: Gaṇeśa and His Celestial Family Catch It Live on Saturday, 30 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: Darshanam Gallery, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath

When: August 27 to September 5

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: State v/s Manto – In the court of Manto

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 30

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Carnatic Vocal Recital ft Girijashankar Sundaresan & Delhi Sridhar (Violin), Manohar Balatchandirane (Mridangam)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: August 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Saturday Anthem ft Simar Kaur aka Laal Pari

Where: New York Street, Plot No 16 & 17, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: August 30

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Ruhani Saazgah ft Neha Roda & Swati Bhatt

Where: Happiness Project, Nirvana Country, Sector 50, Gurugram

When: August 30

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Huda City Centre (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: LOL Club ft Vikas Kush Sharma

Where: NY Cinemas, Elan Epic Mall Tulip Chowk, Sector 70, Gurugram

When: August 30

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Huda City Centre (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Adaah – Contemporary Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Radisson Blu Hotel, Sector-20B, Mathura Road, Faridabad

When: August 30 & 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bata Chowk (Violet Line)

