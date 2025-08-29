HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 August 2025
Saturday, August 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Vighneśvara Kutumbaḥ: Gaṇeśa and His Celestial Family
Where: Darshanam Gallery, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath
When: August 27 to September 5
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: State v/s Manto – In the court of Manto
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: August 30
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Carnatic Vocal Recital ft Girijashankar Sundaresan & Delhi Sridhar (Violin), Manohar Balatchandirane (Mridangam)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: August 30
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Saturday Anthem ft Simar Kaur aka Laal Pari
Where: New York Street, Plot No 16 & 17, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: August 30
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Ruhani Saazgah ft Neha Roda & Swati Bhatt
Where: Happiness Project, Nirvana Country, Sector 50, Gurugram
When: August 30
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Huda City Centre (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: LOL Club ft Vikas Kush Sharma
Where: NY Cinemas, Elan Epic Mall Tulip Chowk, Sector 70, Gurugram
When: August 30
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Huda City Centre (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Adaah – Contemporary Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Radisson Blu Hotel, Sector-20B, Mathura Road, Faridabad
When: August 30 & 31
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Bata Chowk (Violet Line)