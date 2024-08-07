HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 August 2024
The day of Aug 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Blind Spot by Aditya Pande
Where: Nature Morte, Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhattarpur Hills
When: August 2 to September 1
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)
#KhauDelhi
What: Brazilian Food Fest
Where: Triveni Terrace Cafe, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: August 2 to 8
Timing: 10am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Jazz ft Apus Quartet
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram
When: August 8
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Puntos Suspensivos | Secretos del Corazón
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: August 8
Timing: 1.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Line-up ft Swati Sachdeva & Sumit Anand
Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV
When: August 8
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line)