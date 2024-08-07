 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 August 2024 - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 07, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of Aug 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Blind Spot by Aditya Pande

Catch It Live on 8 August 2024

Where: Nature Morte, Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhattarpur Hills

When: August 2 to September 1

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

 

#KhauDelhi

What: Brazilian Food Fest

Where: Triveni Terrace Cafe, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: August 2 to 8

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Jazz ft Apus Quartet

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: August 8

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#CineCall

What: Puntos Suspensivos | Secretos del Corazón

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: August 8

Timing: 1.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: The Line-up ft Swati Sachdeva & Sumit Anand

Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: August 8

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Follow Us On