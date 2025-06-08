Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 08, 2025 02:31 AM IST

Sunday, June 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged 

What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival | Abhijnana Shakuntalam

Catch It Live on Sunday, 8 June 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 8 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#Staged

What: Traasadi by Manav Kaul

Where: The Quorum, Two Horizon Center, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: June 8

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

 

#TuneIn

What: Sagar Waali Qawwali – Bharat Tour 2025

Where: KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Indraprastha Estate, ITO

When: June 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line) 

 

#Staged

What: Kahani Junction

Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, Grand Mall, DLF Phase 1, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: June 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

 

#CineCall

What: EcoReels Film Festival 2025: Celebrating World Environment Day | Sundarbans: Lives, Livelihoods and Landscapes

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#Staged

What: Dastangoi Festival 2025 | Dastan-e-Karn Az Mahabharata ft Mahmood Farooqui

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Anirban Dasgupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 8

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

