HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 June 2025
Sunday, June 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival | Abhijnana Shakuntalam
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: June 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Traasadi by Manav Kaul
Where: The Quorum, Two Horizon Center, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43, Golf Course Road, Gurugram
When: June 8
Timing: 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn
What: Sagar Waali Qawwali – Bharat Tour 2025
Where: KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Indraprastha Estate, ITO
When: June 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Kahani Junction
Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, Grand Mall, DLF Phase 1, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: June 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: EcoReels Film Festival 2025: Celebrating World Environment Day | Sundarbans: Lives, Livelihoods and Landscapes
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Dastangoi Festival 2025 | Dastan-e-Karn Az Mahabharata ft Mahmood Farooqui
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Anirban Dasgupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 8
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)