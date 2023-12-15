HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 16

It's not just another weekend, but the last few ones right before the year ends. So don't waste a single moment and catch all the fun at your fav event! Here's a list to help you catch ’em all:

#FurryTales

Catch it live on December 16

Pet parents, get set to take your furry friends out for an amazing social experience where fashion show, talent showcase and much more awaits.

What: Pet Fed Delhi

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, NSIC Estate, Okhla Phase III

When: December 16 & 17

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)

Entry: www.petfed.org

#KhauDelhi

This food carnival will also have musical performances by popular singers Jay Sean, Juggy D, Jasleen Royal and Gaurav Kapoor.

What: Zomaland Delhi

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar

When: November 16 & 17

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura, Gate 3 (Violet Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

#ArtAttack

This group exhibition features artworks of 25 artists including Arun Kumar, Muhammed Suleman and Bhabani Sankar Das.

What: Collective Voices

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 16 & 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

This festival also aims to bring back the focus on fading cultural attractions such as the bioscope.

What: Delhi Kala Utsav

Where: Rabindra Bhawan, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: December 16 & 17

Timing: 2pm to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#LitTalk

This children's literature festival will have a series of storytelling sessions, music and theatrical performances among other interactive activities.

What: Kukdukoo Fest Noida

Where: Genesis Global School, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Block B, Sector 132, Noida

When: December 16 & 17

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: www.kukdukoo.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 83 (Aqua Line)

