HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 16
The day of December 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's not just another weekend, but the last few ones right before the year ends. So don't waste a single moment and catch all the fun at your fav event! Here's a list to help you catch ’em all:
#FurryTales
What: Pet Fed Delhi
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, NSIC Estate, Okhla Phase III
When: December 16 & 17
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)
Entry: www.petfed.org
#KhauDelhi
What: Zomaland Delhi
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar
When: November 16 & 17
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura, Gate 3 (Violet Line)
Entry: www.insider.in
#ArtAttack
What: Collective Voices
Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 16 & 17
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
What: Delhi Kala Utsav
Where: Rabindra Bhawan, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: December 16 & 17
Timing: 2pm to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#LitTalk
What: Kukdukoo Fest Noida
Where: Genesis Global School, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Block B, Sector 132, Noida
When: December 16 & 17
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: www.kukdukoo.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 83 (Aqua Line)