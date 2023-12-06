HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 7
The day of December 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Why wait till the weekend to get a taste of Delhi's rich culture. Here are all the right reasons to ring in Thursday in high spirits!
#CineCall
What: European Union Film Festival | After Work
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 7
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#ArtAttack
What: iSculpt for Keshav Malik at 100 years
Where: Gandhi King Plaza and Quadrangle Garden, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: December 7 to 21
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Desi Oon Festival – Fibre of our Past and Future
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House
When: December 7 to 11
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#KhauDelhi
What: SIAL India
Where: Yashobhoomi, India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), Sector 25, Dwarka
When: December 7 to 9
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25
Entry: Free