HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 7

Why wait till the weekend to get a taste of Delhi's rich culture. Here are all the right reasons to ring in Thursday in high spirits!

#CineCall

Catch It Live on December 7.

This Swedish film, directed by Erik Gandini, has certain characters who barely spend any time outside of work whereas others are always at leisure.

What: European Union Film Festival | After Work

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 7

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

A sculpture by artist Neeraj Gupta, displayed as part of the exhibition that pays tribute to late art critic Keshav Malik.

What: iSculpt for Keshav Malik at 100 years

Where: Gandhi King Plaza and Quadrangle Garden, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: December 7 to 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

Installations as well as workshops and demonstrations of wool artistry are part of this festival, which is facilitated by Centre for Pastoralism.

What: The Desi Oon Festival – Fibre of our Past and Future

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House

When: December 7 to 11

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#KhauDelhi

Around 12 renowned chefs will be conducting live cooking sessions at the event this year.

What: SIAL India

Where: Yashobhoomi, India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), Sector 25, Dwarka

When: December 7 to 9

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25

Entry: Free

