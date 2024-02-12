HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 13
The day of February 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Tuesdays could be the new Mondays. But to keep you away from the blues, in the season of reds, here's a curated list of events that you must attend and indulge in:
#Staged
What: 25 Years of Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Soradaanthi Nalike
Where: Meghdoot, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Feb 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Hindustani Classical Vocal Recital ft Swanandi Sadolikar
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Exodus
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 10 to 20
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sahana Bahar – Celebrating the ragas of Spring | Adnan Khan (Sitar)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 13
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Vedanta Culture Festival
Where: Dilli Haat, INA
When: Feb 9 to 14
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: ₹30
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)