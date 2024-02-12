 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 13 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 13

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 12, 2024 11:30 PM IST

The day of February 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Tuesdays could be the new Mondays. But to keep you away from the blues, in the season of reds, here's a curated list of events that you must attend and indulge in:

#Staged

What: 25 Years of Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Soradaanthi Nalike

Where: Meghdoot, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Feb 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Hindustani Classical Vocal Recital ft Swanandi Sadolikar

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Exodus

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 10 to 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sahana Bahar – Celebrating the ragas of Spring | Adnan Khan (Sitar)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Vedanta Culture Festival

Where: Dilli Haat, INA

When: Feb 9 to 14

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: 30

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

