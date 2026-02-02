HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 2 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall
What: IHC Samanvay - Indian Languages Festival | Shores of Silence – Whales Sharks in India (Director: Mike Pandey) & Looking for Sultan (Director: Doel Trivedy & Gautam Pandey)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 2
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Mokshada (Director: Namrata KC)
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: February 2
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Dastan e Dastangoi ft with Mahmood Farooqui
Where: Conference Hall-1, India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC), 87-88 Lodhi Road
When: February 2
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Drifting Through Quiet Veins – Artworks by Abdulla PA, Amjum Rizve, Chandrashekar Koteshwar, Mehak Garg, Priyaranjan Purkait, Sudhayadas S, Ravinder Reddy & Sujith SN
Where: Gallery Dotwalk, D-34, First Floor, Defence Colony
When: February 1 to 28
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Shri Mahalakshmi Bharat Abhiyan
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: February 2
Timing: 8.30am to 2pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Sharma Brothers ft Pranav Sharma & Vidit Sharma
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: February 2
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
