    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 2 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, February 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 02, 2026 6:31 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #CineCall

    What: IHC Samanvay - Indian Languages Festival | Shores of Silence – Whales Sharks in India (Director: Mike Pandey) & Looking for Sultan (Director: Doel Trivedy & Gautam Pandey)

    Gram it: Dark clouds and light rain were witnessed by Delhiites at Connaught Place, on Sunday. As per IMD, today’s weather is expected to be foggy with a maximum temperature of around 22.3°C and a minimum of 13.7°C. There is a 91% probability of rain, so must carry your umbrellas! (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 2

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Mokshada (Director: Namrata KC)

    Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: February 2

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    #TuneIn

    What: Dastan e Dastangoi ft with Mahmood Farooqui

    Where: Conference Hall-1, India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC), 87-88 Lodhi Road

    When: February 2

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Drifting Through Quiet Veins – Artworks by Abdulla PA, Amjum Rizve, Chandrashekar Koteshwar, Mehak Garg, Priyaranjan Purkait, Sudhayadas S, Ravinder Reddy & Sujith SN

    Where: Gallery Dotwalk, D-34, First Floor, Defence Colony

    When: February 1 to 28

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Shri Mahalakshmi Bharat Abhiyan

    Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

    When: February 2

    Timing: 8.30am to 2pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Sharma Brothers ft Pranav Sharma & Vidit Sharma

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: February 2

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    © 2026 HindustanTimes