HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 11 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: 27th Swami Haridas–Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsava 2026 | Uma Sharma & disciples (Kathak)

Where: Modern School, Barakhamba Road

When: January 11

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Palimpsest: Re/collecting the Self’ – Artworks by Saahil Juneja