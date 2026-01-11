Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 11 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, Jan 11 promises loads if you wish to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture. But before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 11, 2026 7:07 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: 27th Swami Haridas–Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsava 2026 | Uma Sharma & disciples (Kathak)

    Gram it: Workers atop the dome of Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple appear miniature-like during the sunset hour in Delhi. A massive 108-foot statue of Neelkanth Varni, depicting young Swaminarayan in deep meditation, is being installed at the Akshardham Temple, and will be celebrated at a ceremony planned for March this year. (Photo: ANI)
    Where: Modern School, Barakhamba Road

    When: January 11

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Palimpsest: Re/collecting the Self’ – Artworks by Saahil Juneja

    Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: January 10 to 17

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Bharat Literature Festival 2026 ft Ricky Kej & Piyush Mishra

    Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

    When: January 11

    Timing: 2pm to 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #Staged

    What: NSD Repertory Winter Theatre Festival 2026 | Thieves’ Carnival (Director: Avtar Sahni)

    Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House

    When: January 11

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Salsabil – Photographs and videos by Saba Hasan

    Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: January 9 to 21

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Madhur Virli Live

    Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: January 11

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Phulkari 4.0

    Where: The Crown Gopal Vatika, Sector 88, Faridabad

    When: January 11

    Timing: 11am to 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Badkal More (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

