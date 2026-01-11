HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 11 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: 27th Swami Haridas–Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsava 2026 | Uma Sharma & disciples (Kathak)
Where: Modern School, Barakhamba Road
When: January 11
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Palimpsest: Re/collecting the Self’ – Artworks by Saahil Juneja
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: January 10 to 17
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Bharat Literature Festival 2026 ft Ricky Kej & Piyush Mishra
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: January 11
Timing: 2pm to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: NSD Repertory Winter Theatre Festival 2026 | Thieves’ Carnival (Director: Avtar Sahni)
Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House
When: January 11
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Salsabil – Photographs and videos by Saba Hasan
Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: January 9 to 21
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Madhur Virli Live
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: January 11
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Phulkari 4.0
Where: The Crown Gopal Vatika, Sector 88, Faridabad
When: January 11
Timing: 11am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Badkal More (Violet Line)