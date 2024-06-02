 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 2 - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 2

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 02, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of June 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Band Gali Ka Akhiri Makaan

Where: National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road

When: June 2 to 4

Timing: 3pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Abijit Ganguly Live

Where: Mic Drop 2.0, M4, Second Floor, South Extension II

When: June 2

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#TuneIn

What: Shuru Karein ft Snehdeep Singh Kalsi

Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: June 2

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#CineCall

What: EcoReels Film Festival | Whispers of Fire and Water

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: June 1 to 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Rambo Circus

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg

When: June 1 to 9

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

