HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 2

#Staged
What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Band Gali Ka Akhiri Makaan
Where: National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road
When: June 2 to 4
Timing: 3pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Abijit Ganguly Live
Where: Mic Drop 2.0, M4, Second Floor, South Extension II
When: June 2
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
#TuneIn
What: Shuru Karein ft Snehdeep Singh Kalsi
Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: June 2
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#CineCall
What: EcoReels Film Festival | Whispers of Fire and Water
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: June 1 to 3
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Rambo Circus
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg
When: June 1 to 9
Timing: 11am to 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)