HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 22 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: Parsi Carnival Gram it: A clear blue sky is seen over Humayun's Tomb in Delhi. After the recent spell of rain, which has considerably reduced the temperature in the Capital, residents can expect partly cloudy sky today. The minimum temperature in the city is expected to stay around 17.3 degree Celsius. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

Where: Delhi Parsi Anjuman, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, near Delhi Gate

When: March 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Raag Ranjani Music Festival 2026 ft Pt Sajan Mishra & Swaransh Mishra (Vocal Duet)

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: March 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged What: The Tattoo

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Saket

When: March 22

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: Where does the mind stop and the world begin – Artworks by Shruti Gupta Chandra (Curator: Ashwini Pai Bahadur)

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: March 17 to 24

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged What: Ram-Rasa: Experiencing through Sankirtan

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: March 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp What: Oasis For Arts 2026 | Ellam Krishnamayam ft Guru Jayalakshmi Narayanan

Where: The Trialogue Studio-Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Pratap Nagar, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar

When: March 22

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar Phase-1 ( Blue Line)

#Staged What: Sanjhaa – Vivaah Shikhandi Ka (Director: Rajesh Tiwari)

Where: Studio Safdar (Next to May Day Bookstore), 2253E Shadi Khampur, Guru Nanak Nagar

When: March 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Shadipur (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree What: Rajasthan Utsav 2026

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, near India Gate

When: March 20 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree What: Eco – New Summer Collection

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: March 19 to 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction