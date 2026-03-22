HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 22 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Parsi Carnival
Where: Delhi Parsi Anjuman, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, near Delhi Gate
When: March 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Raag Ranjani Music Festival 2026 ft Pt Sajan Mishra & Swaransh Mishra (Vocal Duet)
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: March 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Saket
When: March 22
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Where does the mind stop and the world begin – Artworks by Shruti Gupta Chandra (Curator: Ashwini Pai Bahadur)
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: March 17 to 24
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Ram-Rasa: Experiencing through Sankirtan
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: March 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Oasis For Arts 2026 | Ellam Krishnamayam ft Guru Jayalakshmi Narayanan
Where: The Trialogue Studio-Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Pratap Nagar, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar
When: March 22
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar Phase-1 ( Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Sanjhaa – Vivaah Shikhandi Ka (Director: Rajesh Tiwari)
Where: Studio Safdar (Next to May Day Bookstore), 2253E Shadi Khampur, Guru Nanak Nagar
When: March 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Shadipur (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Rajasthan Utsav 2026
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, near India Gate
When: March 20 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Eco – New Summer Collection
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: March 19 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction