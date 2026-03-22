Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 22 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, March 22 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art, culture & nightlife. Read on to know what HT City Delhi Junction recommends you!

    Published on: Mar 22, 2026 6:04 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Parsi Carnival

    Gram it: A clear blue sky is seen over Humayun's Tomb in Delhi. After the recent spell of rain, which has considerably reduced the temperature in the Capital, residents can expect partly cloudy sky today. The minimum temperature in the city is expected to stay around 17.3 degree Celsius. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Gram it: A clear blue sky is seen over Humayun's Tomb in Delhi. After the recent spell of rain, which has considerably reduced the temperature in the Capital, residents can expect partly cloudy sky today. The minimum temperature in the city is expected to stay around 17.3 degree Celsius. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

    Where: Delhi Parsi Anjuman, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, near Delhi Gate

    When: March 22

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Raag Ranjani Music Festival 2026 ft Pt Sajan Mishra & Swaransh Mishra (Vocal Duet)

    Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: March 22

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: The Tattoo

    Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Saket

    When: March 22

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Where does the mind stop and the world begin – Artworks by Shruti Gupta Chandra (Curator: Ashwini Pai Bahadur)

    Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: March 17 to 24

    Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Ram-Rasa: Experiencing through Sankirtan

    Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: March 22

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Oasis For Arts 2026 | Ellam Krishnamayam ft Guru Jayalakshmi Narayanan

    Where: The Trialogue Studio-Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Pratap Nagar, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar

    When: March 22

    Timing: 4.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar Phase-1 ( Blue Line)

    #Staged

    What: Sanjhaa – Vivaah Shikhandi Ka (Director: Rajesh Tiwari)

    Where: Studio Safdar (Next to May Day Bookstore), 2253E Shadi Khampur, Guru Nanak Nagar

    When: March 22

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Shadipur (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Rajasthan Utsav 2026

    Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, near India Gate

    When: March 20 to 25

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Eco – New Summer Collection

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: March 19 to 22

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 22 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 22 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes