HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 15, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall What: Phulkari Futures: Remembering 1984 | Film Screening of: The Kaurs of 1984 (Director: Zijah Sherwani) Gram It: Are your mornings too engulfed in a blanket of thick smog as you step out in hope of seeing the city? Here’s what the morning walkers and joggers at Delhi’s popular Lodhi Gardens are experiencing amid morning mist. Meanwhile, Delhi’s AQI continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ with seven of the city’s 59 monitoring stations recording severe pollution levels, even as moderate fog reduced visibility in parts of the Capital on Saturday morning. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)

Where: Hekh, Jangpura

When: November 15

Timing: 3pm to 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura (Violet Line)

#DilliWalks What: Explore Rakhigarhi: An Indus Valley Day Trip

Where: MG Road Metro, Gurugram

When: November 15

Timing: 8am onwards

Entry: 2,999 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: MG Road (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: 36th Urdu Drama Festival | Dusra Kamra (Director: Ahad Khan)

Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: November 15

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#PlayDate What: Runway of Hope Season 6 | Art Jam For A Cause

Where: Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Road

When: November 15

Timing: 12pm to 4pm

Entry: Donate a minimum of ₹100 or more (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Bulakiram Huye Bulleshah (Director: Guru Rajeshwari Sharma)

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: November 15

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: ₹150 to ₹1,000 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: The Imaginarium — Artworks by Rudranil Mitra (Curator: Uma Nair)

Where: Basement Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: November 15 to 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Practice Ft. Manik Mahna

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 15

Timings: 8.30pm

Entry: ₹799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: Exchange Mela & Free Service Camp for cameras, lenses and lights

Where: Camera Club, Shop No. 35 & 36, Kucha Chaudhary Camera Market, Chandni Chowk

When: November 15

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Lal Qila (Violet Line)

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