HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 16, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack What: CIMA Art Mela Gram It: Amid Delhi’s lingering winter haze, a protective mask has officially become essential activewear. Along Kartavya Path, a cyclist pedals past a smog-veiled India Gate, fully geared up to take on the morning chill. With the Capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) holding steady in the 'very poor' category at 352 and GRAP Stage III curbs remaining in force, the city’s fitness crowd isn’t putting the brakes on their daily rides, simply treating masks as part of the standard workout uniform. (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 12 to 17

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged What: On Air (Director: Nikhil Mehta)

Where: Bahumukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, Bahawalpur House, 1, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: November 16 to 18

Timing: 4.30pm & 7.30pm

Entry: First-come, first-served-based passes available at venue

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall What: Izhakalkkappuram / The Unseen Thread (Director: Venu Nair)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged What: 36th Urdu Drama Festival | Bulle Shah (Director: Arvind Singh Chandravanshi)

Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: November 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk What: US Midterms 2026: Domestic Political Shifts and Global Geopolitical Implications – Panelists: Shyam Saran, Meera Shankar, and C Raja Mohan

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 16

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Paint Using Clay

Where: Three O' Clock, AIPL, 67-70, Joy Central, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: November 16

Timing: 1pm & 2pm

Entry: ₹699 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta Ft. Ravi Gupta

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 16

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: ₹799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

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