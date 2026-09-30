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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 1, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Thursday, October 1 promises lots of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan the day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Sep 30, 2026, 23:11:30 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Gram it: Here's a view of the illuminated Barapullah Elevated Road Phase-III, which was recently inaugurated. This corridor will merge with the existing Barapullah flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, completing a stretch of around 9 kilometres to provide a signal-free ride between Mayur Vihar Ph 1 and AIIMS. (Photo: PTI)
Gram it: Here's a view of the illuminated Barapullah Elevated Road Phase-III, which was recently inaugurated. This corridor will merge with the existing Barapullah flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, completing a stretch of around 9 kilometres to provide a signal-free ride between Mayur Vihar Ph 1 and AIIMS. (Photo: PTI)

What: International Coffee Day Special | Coffee Painting Workshop – Create art using rich tones of coffee

Where: Tim Hortons, Unit No 24, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: October 1

Timing: 3pm

Entry: 599 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn

What: The One Note

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: October 1

Timing: 9pm

Entry: 499 (Tickets available here)

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Bhoomi Festival 2026 – Women Regenerating the Earth, Renewing Humanity Ft. Recital of Shabads and Sufi Music by Rene Singh

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium & Gandhi-King Memorial Plaza, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: October 1

Timing: 2pm to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Nar + Nari (Man + Woman) Edition 2

Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: October 1 to 6

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Hideout Originals – Lineup Comedy Show

Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: October 1

Timing: 9pm

Entry: 299- 599 (Tickets available here)

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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