HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 1, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#PlayDate
What: International Coffee Day Special | Coffee Painting Workshop – Create art using rich tones of coffee
Where: Tim Hortons, Unit No 24, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 1
Timing: 3pm
Entry: ₹599 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn
What: The One Note
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: October 1
Timing: 9pm
Entry: ₹499 (Tickets available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Bhoomi Festival 2026 – Women Regenerating the Earth, Renewing Humanity Ft. Recital of Shabads and Sufi Music by Rene Singh
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium & Gandhi-King Memorial Plaza, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: October 1
Timing: 2pm to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Bhangaar / Obsolete – Marathi Documentary with English subtitles (Director: Sumira Roy){{/usCountry}}
What: Bhangaar / Obsolete – Marathi Documentary with English subtitles (Director: Sumira Roy){{/usCountry}}
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 1
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Nar + Nari (Man + Woman) Edition 2
Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: October 1 to 6
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Hideout Originals – Lineup Comedy Show
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: October 1
Timing: 9pm
Entry: ₹299- ₹599 (Tickets available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction