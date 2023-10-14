HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 14

As the weekend begins, get set and head to these places for a crazy Saturday!

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on October 14

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vandana Pal will perform sufi, Bollywood and retro songs.

What: Sufi Baithak ft Vandana Pal

Where: Raqs Sky Bar, B-602, 6th Floor, Spaze Business Park, Golf Course Extension, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: October 14

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

This is a solo exhibition by artist Anurag Anand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Soulful Sojourn

Where: All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg

When: October 13 to 19

Timing: 11.30am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Himanshu Bhardwaj who shares his struggles in professional and personal life in this set.

What: Hello Young Man ft Himanshu Bhardwaj

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: October 14

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

This play will be enacted by the theatre group, Manch Aap Sab Ka.

What: Aafat Mein Jaan

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11 B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: October 14

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

Written on the Wind is a 1956 American Southern Gothic melodrama film directed by Douglas Sirk and starring Rock Hudson and Lauren Bacall.

What: Written on the Wind

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, Delhi

When: October 14

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

At this lifestyle exhibition cum sale of exquisite handloom products, there's something for every age group.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: National Silk Expo

Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Fortis Hospital Road, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: October 12 to 17

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest metro station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!