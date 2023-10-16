HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 16
The day of October 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Monday is for people with a mission and here's where you can go to achieve your mission to not live Monday with blues. Check out these events:
#ArtAttack
What: The Light Has Gone Out - Photography and Gandhi's Assassination
Where: Jawahar Bhawan, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Windsor Place
When: October 2 to 21
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Lines)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Flute Recital ft Saurabh Prasad Banaudha
Where: Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 16
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Hauz Khas
When: October 16
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Samarpan - Kathak Recital
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: October 16
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Malcolm X
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 16
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
#FleaSpree
What: Umang - Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Seven Seas Hotel, 12, M2K Road, Mangalam Place, Sector 3, Rohini
When: October 16
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)
Entry: Free