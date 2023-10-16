HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 16

Monday is for people with a mission and here's where you can go to achieve your mission to not live Monday with blues. Check out these events:

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on October 16

This exhibition has been curated by photographer Ram Rahman and Saarthak Singh.

What: The Light Has Gone Out - Photography and Gandhi's Assassination

Where: Jawahar Bhawan, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Windsor Place

When: October 2 to 21

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Lines)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Saurabh Prasad Banaudha is a flautist and music composer of the Varanasi Gharana.

What: Flute Recital ft Saurabh Prasad Banaudha

Where: Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 16

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Gaurav Gupta will be performing his new set at the show.

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Hauz Khas

When: October 16

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Kathak dancer Aishwarya Srivastava, who is also the organiser of the show, will be performing for the event.

What: Samarpan - Kathak Recital

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: October 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

Malcolm X is a 1992 biographical drama film about the African-American activist Malcolm X.

What: Malcolm X

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

#FleaSpree

This exhibition also displays the collection from Jyo's Closet By Jyoti Chauhan.

What: Umang - Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Seven Seas Hotel, 12, M2K Road, Mangalam Place, Sector 3, Rohini

When: October 16

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)

Entry: Free

