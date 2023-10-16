HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 17

Reveling in the vibe of Navratri? But before you head for your garba night, here's where you can enjoy your Tuesday:

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on October 17

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Artist Jaiprakash's acrylic on canvas works are part of this exhibition.

What: Anvarat

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Road

When: October 11 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Delhi-based guitarists Xavier Jara and Madhavan Somanat will be performing at tonight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Classical Guitar Concert ft Xavier Jara & Madhavan Somanat

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: October 17

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Stand-up comedians Inder Sahani and Badal Sharma will tickle your funny bone today evening.

What: Din Dyaahde Chutkule ft Inder & Badal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar

When: October 17

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

Thelma & Louise is a 1991 adventure road drama directed by Ridley Scott and written by Callie Khouri.

What: Thelma & Louise

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 17

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

#FleaSpree

Handcrafted clothing for women and men by designer Farida Gupta is displayed at this lifestyle exhibition.

What: Farida Gupta Delhi Exhibition

Where: The Royal Park Hall, Near Post Office, Greater Kailash II

When: October 16 and 17

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entry: Free

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!