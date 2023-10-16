HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 17
The day of October 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Reveling in the vibe of Navratri? But before you head for your garba night, here's where you can enjoy your Tuesday:
#ArtAttack
What: Anvarat
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Road
When: October 11 to 17
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Classical Guitar Concert ft Xavier Jara & Madhavan Somanat
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: October 17
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Din Dyaahde Chutkule ft Inder & Badal
Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar
When: October 17
Timing: 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Thelma & Louise
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 17
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
#FleaSpree
What: Farida Gupta Delhi Exhibition
Where: The Royal Park Hall, Near Post Office, Greater Kailash II
When: October 16 and 17
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
Entry: Free