HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 20
The day of October 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Friyaayyyy is what we call it at #DelhiJunction for it's that time of the week when the prep for weekend plan takes over. But, before you move on to those, here's all that you must witness today:
#TuneIn
What: Padharo Mhaare Des | Live Music
Where: Naadvistaar, Dara Shikoh Lane, Arab Ki Sarai, Nizamuddin East
When: October 20
Timing: 5.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hazrat Nizamuddin (Pink Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: The Algorithm Tour ft Daniel Fernandes
Where: Bailey's Diner, Sector 54, Gurugram
When: October 20
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Evolution of the Margam
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 20
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: Viridiana
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: October 20
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Yellow & Blue Lines)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: She Said…
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 20
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Jazzba Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Hotel Crowne Plaza, Twin District Centre, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini
When: October 20
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)
Entry: Free