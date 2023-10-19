HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 20

Friyaayyyy is what we call it at #DelhiJunction for it's that time of the week when the prep for weekend plan takes over. But, before you move on to those, here's all that you must witness today:

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on October 20

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rashid Khan Langa, folk singer, will be performing with his troupe.

What: Padharo Mhaare Des | Live Music

Where: Naadvistaar, Dara Shikoh Lane, Arab Ki Sarai, Nizamuddin East

When: October 20

Timing: 5.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hazrat Nizamuddin (Pink Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Comic Daniel Fernandes is known for his dark and surreal style.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: The Algorithm Tour ft Daniel Fernandes

Where: Bailey's Diner, Sector 54, Gurugram

When: October 20

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Shrutika Narang, disciple of Guru Kanaka Sudhakar, will present a Bharatanatyam recital at this event,

What: Evolution of the Margam

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: October 20

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

Viridiana is a 1961 Spanish-Mexican film directed by Luis Buñuel.

What: Viridiana

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: October 20

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Yellow & Blue Lines)

Entry: Free

#Staged

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Sonali Sharma, this play is conceptualised by actor-director Sohaila Kapur.

What: She Said…

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 20

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Sarees by Naari Silks are available at this lifestyle exhibition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Jazzba Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Hotel Crowne Plaza, Twin District Centre, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

When: October 20

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON