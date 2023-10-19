Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 20

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 19, 2023 11:59 PM IST

The day of October 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Friyaayyyy is what we call it at #DelhiJunction for it's that time of the week when the prep for weekend plan takes over. But, before you move on to those, here's all that you must witness today:

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on October 20
Rashid Khan Langa, folk singer, will be performing with his troupe.

What: Padharo Mhaare Des | Live Music

Where: Naadvistaar, Dara Shikoh Lane, Arab Ki Sarai, Nizamuddin East

When: October 20

Timing: 5.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hazrat Nizamuddin (Pink Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Comic Daniel Fernandes is known for his dark and surreal style.

What: The Algorithm Tour ft Daniel Fernandes

Where: Bailey's Diner, Sector 54, Gurugram

When: October 20

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Shrutika Narang, disciple of Guru Kanaka Sudhakar, will present a Bharatanatyam recital at this event,

What: Evolution of the Margam

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 20

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

Viridiana is a 1961 Spanish-Mexican film directed by Luis Buñuel.

What: Viridiana

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: October 20

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Yellow & Blue Lines)

Entry: Free

#Staged

Directed by Sonali Sharma, this play is conceptualised by actor-director Sohaila Kapur.

What: She Said…

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 20

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Sarees by Naari Silks are available at this lifestyle exhibition.

What: Jazzba Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Hotel Crowne Plaza, Twin District Centre, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

When: October 20

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

