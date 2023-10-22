Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 22

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 22, 2023 08:00 AM IST

The day of October 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Before you grab onto your dandiya sticks and head out hopping for pujo pandals, check out what all is happening in Delhi's cultural scene:

#ArtAttack

Artist's Charumati Nirwan's charcoal tiger sketches are at display at this exhibition.

What: Roaring Revival Tigers of India

Where: Gallery A, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg

When: October 20 to 26

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Lines)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Sunil Kumar Gurjar aka Rahgir interprets life in his piercing philosophical lyrics.

What: Yeh Jo Hans Rahi Hai Duniya ft Rahgir

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate

When: October 22

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: New Delhi (Yellow & Orange Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Comic Manik Mahna will be performing his set, Trial & Error.

What: Manik Mahna Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: October 22

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Singer Harshdeep Kaur will perform on Day 2 of Delhi Tourism's Dandiya Festival. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

What: Dandiya Festival

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: October 22

Timing: 6pm to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

Directed by Sanjiv Agarwal, this play is a hindi-adaptation for playwright Arthur Miller.

What: Dhat Teri Ki, Ek Aur Somvaar

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: October 22

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

