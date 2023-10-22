HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 22
The day of October 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Before you grab onto your dandiya sticks and head out hopping for pujo pandals, check out what all is happening in Delhi's cultural scene:
#ArtAttack
What: Roaring Revival Tigers of India
Where: Gallery A, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg
When: October 20 to 26
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Lines)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Yeh Jo Hans Rahi Hai Duniya ft Rahgir
Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate
When: October 22
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: New Delhi (Yellow & Orange Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Manik Mahna Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: October 22
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Dandiya Festival
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
When: October 22
Timing: 6pm to 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Dhat Teri Ki, Ek Aur Somvaar
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: October 22
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com