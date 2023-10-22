HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 22

Before you grab onto your dandiya sticks and head out hopping for pujo pandals, check out what all is happening in Delhi's cultural scene:

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on October 22

Artist's Charumati Nirwan's charcoal tiger sketches are at display at this exhibition.

What: Roaring Revival Tigers of India

Where: Gallery A, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg

When: October 20 to 26

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Lines)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Sunil Kumar Gurjar aka Rahgir interprets life in his piercing philosophical lyrics.

What: Yeh Jo Hans Rahi Hai Duniya ft Rahgir

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate

When: October 22

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: New Delhi (Yellow & Orange Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Comic Manik Mahna will be performing his set, Trial & Error.

What: Manik Mahna Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: October 22

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Singer Harshdeep Kaur will perform on Day 2 of Delhi Tourism's Dandiya Festival. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

What: Dandiya Festival

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: October 22

Timing: 6pm to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

Directed by Sanjiv Agarwal, this play is a hindi-adaptation for playwright Arthur Miller.

What: Dhat Teri Ki, Ek Aur Somvaar

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: October 22

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

