HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 23

Monday blues are notorious. But nothing deters #DelhiJunction in helping residents of Delhi-NCR with its armoury stocked with cultural events. So here's your daily dose to beat the blues:

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on October 23

K-Pop fans, don't miss Kim Woojin aka Woojin, South Korean singer and actor's concert today!

What: Road to Cherry Blossom ft Kim Woojin

Where: Weightlifting Auditorium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex, Lodhi Road

When: October 23

Timing: 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

#ArtAttack

This chromolithograph, on paper, displayed at the exhibition shows British India's viceroy, Lord Curzon with his wife, Mary seated on an elephant.

What: Delhi Durbar

Where: DAG, 22A, Janpath Road, Windsor Place

When: September 23 to November 6

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Maheep Singh, writer and humourist, also expresses himself through theatre and poetry besides stand-up comedy.

What: Monday Night Standup ft Maheep Singh

Where: Buho - Culinary Bar, High Street, Sector 81, Faridabad

When: October 23

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Neelam Chowk Ajronda (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Ram Shravan Manan is a musical play by The Trialogue Company, which explores various episodes from the Ramayana.

What: Ram Shravan Manan

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: October 23 & 24

Timing: 3pm & 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

