HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 23
The day of October 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Monday blues are notorious. But nothing deters #DelhiJunction in helping residents of Delhi-NCR with its armoury stocked with cultural events. So here's your daily dose to beat the blues:
#TuneIn
What: Road to Cherry Blossom ft Kim Woojin
Where: Weightlifting Auditorium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex, Lodhi Road
When: October 23
Timing: 5pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.insider.in
#ArtAttack
What: Delhi Durbar
Where: DAG, 22A, Janpath Road, Windsor Place
When: September 23 to November 6
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Monday Night Standup ft Maheep Singh
Where: Buho - Culinary Bar, High Street, Sector 81, Faridabad
When: October 23
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Neelam Chowk Ajronda (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: Ram Shravan Manan
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: October 23 & 24
Timing: 3pm & 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com