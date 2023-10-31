HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 31
The day of October 31 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It’s the second day of the week and while most of us might have our Halloween outfits ready, here are other things one can do today in Delhi:
#ArtAttack
What: Waste to Art
Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, 35, Firozeshah Road
When: October 29 to 31
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Indian Classical and Sufi Music Evening ft Deveshi Sahgal
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 31
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Chaos ft Swati Sachdeva & Madhur Virli
Where: Happy High, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: October 31
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: Mausam Aate Jaate Hain
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: October 31
Timing: 7.15pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: A Festival of the Arts | High Noon
Where: C D Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 31
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Wasakali Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 31
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free