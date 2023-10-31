HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 31

It’s the second day of the week and while most of us might have our Halloween outfits ready, here are other things one can do today in Delhi:

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on October 31

This exhibition is a part of Special Campaign 3.0 under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ by Ministry of Culture.

What: Waste to Art

Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, 35, Firozeshah Road

When: October 29 to 31

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Singer Deveshi Sahgal will perform a Sufiyana Kalaam at this event.

What: Indian Classical and Sufi Music Evening ft Deveshi Sahgal

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 31

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Delhi-based comics Swati Sachdeva (left) and Madhur Virli (right) will be performing at this event.

What: Comedy Chaos ft Swati Sachdeva & Madhur Virli

Where: Happy High, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: October 31

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Directed by Juhi Goel, this play will be enacted by Apna Manch Theatre group.

What: Mausam Aate Jaate Hain

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: October 31

Timing: 7.15pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

High Noon is a 1952 American Western film that won four Academy Awards for lead actor, editing, score and song.

What: A Festival of the Arts | High Noon

Where: C D Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 31

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

This exhibition will showcase ladies suit, jewellery and will also have mehendi artisans.

What: Wasakali Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

