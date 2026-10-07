HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 7, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn What: Delhivision Live Gram it: The countdown to Ramlila has begun in Noida, with artists putting the finishing touches on the colourful stage at Ramlila Ground in Sector 21A. The event will be held from October 11 to October 21, 2026, with the coronation of Lord Ram marking its conclusion. The burning of Ravana's effigy, marking the culmination of the Dussehra celebrations, will take place on October 20, 2026, in Noida. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

Where: Summer House Cafe, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas

When: October 7

Timing: 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#LitTalk What: Now the labour of a fully committed heart is finished - Yayoi Kusama – Speaker: Anu Jindal

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

When: October 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: A Tribute to Begum Akhtar Sahiba – Hindustani Semi Classical Music Ft. Sumita Dutta (Vocal recital), accompanied by Ustad Kamal Ahmed (Sarangi), Ustad Saleem Ahmad (Tabla) and Ustad Salamat Ali (Harmonium)

Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp What: Nrithyasamarpanam - Solo Bharatanatyam Recital Ft. Sindhu Shyam

Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk What: Book Discussion | Invincible Somnath: A Saga of Millennia by Dr Meenakshi Jain – Panelists: Heeraman Tiwari, Himanshu Roy, Professor, Côme Carpentier

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Scented Candle Making

Where: Savour Sol, HS-25, Kailash Colony Market, Greater Kailash 1

When: October 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: ₹799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Standup Stars Ft. Rajat Chauhan, Appurv Gupta, Nishant Suri, Kishore Dayani, Ravi Khurana, Shreya Priyam Roy, Neeti Palta, Vikramjit Singh, Kaustubh Aggarwal, Shubham Pujari, and more

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, 2nd Floor (above Lake View Bistro), Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas

When: October 7

Timing: 8pm

Entry: ₹249 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Green Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction