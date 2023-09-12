Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 12

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 12, 2023 01:28 AM IST

The day of September 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Not all #TuesdayThoughts need to be gloomy just because weekend is far away. Here's where you can find motivation:

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on September 12
(L-R) Stand up comedians, Swati Sachdeva, Madhur Virli and Sumit Anand will be performing at Summer House Cafe.

What: Comedy Tuesdays ft Sumit, Madhur & Swati

Where: Summer House Cafe, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas

When: September 12

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Play titled After Dark, directed by Feisal Alkazi, will be performed today.

What: After Dark

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 12

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Kishori Kaul's art has been shaped by the lush landscapes of her homeland, Kashmir.

What: How Green Was My Valley?

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, Tansen Marg

When: September 12 to 30

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Shonai will be performing at The Piano Man Jazz Club, Delhi.

What: Double Trouble ft Shonai & Jigmee

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: September 12

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

