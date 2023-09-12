HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 13

Mid-week blues hitting you hard? Get over the grim reality of Wednesday, and let yourself loose in the wonderful world of art and culture with us!

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on September 13

Gaurav Gupta will be performing at The Laugh Store in Vegas Mall.

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: September 12

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

The photography exhibition by Oriane Zerah chooses flowers as a common thread to share her vision about Afghanistan.

What: Afghanistan - Roses Under Thorns

Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Francaise, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: September 13 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Salman Khan Niazi (left) and Zaman Khan (right) will perform Bollywood and Hindi-Indie music.

What: Sufiyana Shaam ft Salman Zaman

Where: Studio XO, First Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 12

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

The documentary, A Drop of Sunshine directed by Aparna Sanyal, talks about schizophrenia.

What: Films of the Spirit | A Drop of Sunshine

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

