HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 14

It's quite a happening week, and proving this is the especially curated line-up of events that we have got for you! So, forget #ThrowbackThursday and make new memories using #DelhiJunction

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on September 14

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Comic Badal Sharma loves poetry.

What: Stories That Are Funny (In My Head) ft Badal Sharma

Where: The Comedy Cookie, Second Floor, Vijay Nagar Marg, Hudson Lane

When: September 14

Timing: 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

This art exhibition traces the journey of how manuscripts, in Asia, were collected down the ages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Evam Vadati Pustakam – Manuscripts Tell their Stories

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 14 to 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Sawani Mudgal will perform on day 1 of Bhagti Sangeet Utsav 2023.

What: Bhakti Sangeet Utsav ft Sawani Mudgal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri

When: September 15

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#StepUp

Gaurie Dwivedi is an Odissi dancer and journalist.

What: Gitanjali ft Gaurie Dwivedi | Odissi Recital

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 14

Timing: 7pm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

This movie was an official selection for Cannes Film Festival 2020.

What: Seize Printemps

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: September 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Influencer Neha Nagar Gupta dons the festive look by Pink City by Sarika.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: The Design Mill

Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram

When: September 14

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction