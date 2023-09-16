HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 16

The weekend is finally here and Saturday is the perfect reason to step out of the house and paint the town red! Wondering where to go? We tell you all about the happening spots. Check it out here and use #DelhiJunction to get featured:

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on September 16.

Comic Manik Mahna is an art lover.

What: Manik Mahna Live

Where: Bailey's Diner, 31, Golf Course Road, Sector 54, Gurugram

When: September 16

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

Rashmi Agarwal will perform on day 2 of Bhagti Sangeet Utsav 2023.

What: Bhakti Sangeet Utsav ft Rashmi Agarwal

Where: Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri

When: September 15 to 17

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

The exhibition features nine Indian art forms such as Warli, Madhubani, Gond, Phad and Cheriyal scrolls, to name a few.

What: Indiyart

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: September 16 to 19

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

The play is written by Manav Kaul.

What: Tumhaare Baare Mein

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 16

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

The event features eco-friendly brands to promote sustainability in clothing, accessories, home decor and beauty supplies.

What: Conscious Souk Edition 13

Where: Chinmaya Mission, 89 Lodi Estate

When: September 16 & 17

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction