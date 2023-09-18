HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 18
The day of September 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Another Monday that leaves you with the blues? Well, we've got just the right cure for it! Get injected with a dose of culture at these choicest events happening around the city:
#JustForLaughs
What: So Rude of Me ft Swati Sachdeva
Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas
When: September 18
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: The Collectibles II
Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 15 to 20
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Violin Recital ft Santosh Nahar
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 18
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: Afwaah
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 18
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free