HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 18

Another Monday that leaves you with the blues? Well, we've got just the right cure for it! Get injected with a dose of culture at these choicest events happening around the city:

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on September 18.

Swati Sachdeva has performed the set titled So Rude of Me, in Dublin and London as well.

What: So Rude of Me ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas

When: September 18

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Nayana Kanodia's artwork is part of the exhibition, The Collectibles II.

What: The Collectibles II

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 15 to 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Santosh Nahar is known to present Hindustani style of classical music on violin.

What: Violin Recital ft Santosh Nahar

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 18

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

This movie revolves around an advertising professional (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and a political heiress (Bhumi Pednekar), whose lives are upended by a viral social media rumour.

What: Afwaah

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 18

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

