HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 3

Wanna make your Sunday happening but don't know how? Worry not. We've the best suggestions to help you enjoy the day!

#CineCall

Catch It Live on September 3

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Catch It Live for September 3

What: G20 Film Festival | Hearts and Bones

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 3

Timing: 11am

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Catch It Live on September 3

What: Angad Singh Ranyal - Trial Ball

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: September 3

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on September 3

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Jazbaa ft Javed Ali

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Asian Games Village Complex

When: September 3

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on September 3

What: Confluence

Where: Shridharini Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: September 3

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#Staged

Catch It Live on September 3

What: Ghalib In New Delhi

Where: The Laugh Store, 5th Floor, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: September 3

Timing: 3.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

Catch It Live on September 3

What: Janmashtami Utsav

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Prakash Hospital Marg, Block D, Sector 32, Noida

When: September 1 to 10

Timing: 11am to 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

Entry: ₹30

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}