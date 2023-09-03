Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 3

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 03, 2023 01:56 AM IST

The day of September 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Wanna make your Sunday happening but don't know how? Worry not. We've the best suggestions to help you enjoy the day!

#CineCall

What: G20 Film Festival | Hearts and Bones

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 3

Timing: 11am

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Angad Singh Ranyal - Trial Ball

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: September 3

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Jazbaa ft Javed Ali

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Asian Games Village Complex

When: September 3

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Confluence

Where: Shridharini Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: September 3

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: Ghalib In New Delhi

Where: The Laugh Store, 5th Floor, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: September 3

Timing: 3.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

What: Janmashtami Utsav

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Prakash Hospital Marg, Block D, Sector 32, Noida

When: September 1 to 10

Timing: 11am to 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

Entry: 30

