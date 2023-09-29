HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 30

This Saturday isn't just another day for it's part of the long weekend. And what's the secret to make it happening? Here it is:

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on September 30

Urooj Ashfaq has won the Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2023.

What: Oh No! ft Urooj Ashfaq

Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Ghalib Institute, ITO

When: September 30

Timing: 6pm and 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

DJ Barkha Kaul started playing at the console in 2008.

What: Bollywood Takeover ft DJ Barkha

Where: Story Club and Lounge, The Westin, MG Road, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 30

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: MG Road (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

This play directed by Sananda Mukhopadhyaya uses non-verbal communication.

What: Ee Gida, Aa Mara

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 30

Timing: 11am

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

#CineCall

This American romantic drama, directed by Richard Linklater, stars Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy.

What: Before Sunset

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: September 30

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Anandita Narayanan, disciple of Geeta Chandran, will perform a Bharatanatyam recital.

What: Aarohanam – Steps Of Discovery

Where: Chinmaya Mission, 89, Lodi Estate

When: September 30

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

A design by Sayanti Ghosh Designer Studio, which is part of this lifestyle exhibition.

What: Pilitaxi Festive Delhi

Where: Chinmaya Mission, 89, Lodi Estate

When: September 30

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

