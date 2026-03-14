HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live this Saturday, March 14 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: ShowKeen – Modern and Contemporary Indian Art
Where: CCA Gallery (Gate 3), Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: March 14 & 15
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Odisha Parba 2026
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium (Gate No 14), Lodhi Road
When: March 13 to 15
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Where: Blue Triangle, YWCA, Ashoka Road, Connaught Place (CP)
When: March 14
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Noida Bazar
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida
When: March 10 to 31
Timing: Noon to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Fairytale'ss Bride – A Luxury Wedding Exhibition
Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram
When: March 14 & 15
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction