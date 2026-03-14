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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live this Saturday, March 14 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, March 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Mar 14, 2026 11:30 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #ArtAttack

    What: ShowKeen – Modern and Contemporary Indian Art

    Gram it: As a Supreme Court panel says that only 38 deer can be kept at Hauz Khas park, and over 350 to be moved to wildlife reserves in Rajasthan, here's a glimpse of one of these beautiful animals inside the Deer Park at Hauz Khas. Won't you want to spot it lazing around live before it leaves Delhi? (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
    Gram it: As a Supreme Court panel says that only 38 deer can be kept at Hauz Khas park, and over 350 to be moved to wildlife reserves in Rajasthan, here's a glimpse of one of these beautiful animals inside the Deer Park at Hauz Khas. Won't you want to spot it lazing around live before it leaves Delhi? (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

    Where: CCA Gallery (Gate 3), Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: March 14 & 15

    Timing: 11am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Odisha Parba 2026

    Where: Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium (Gate No 14), Lodhi Road

    When: March 13 to 15

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Open Mic

    Where: Blue Triangle, YWCA, Ashoka Road, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: March 14

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Noida Bazar

    Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

    When: March 10 to 31

    Timing: Noon to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Fairytale'ss Bride – A Luxury Wedding Exhibition

    Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram

    When: March 14 & 15

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live This Saturday, March 14 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live This Saturday, March 14 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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