Inside the Israeli embassy’s Rosh Hashanah celebration

The air at The Piano Man in Eldeco Centre was buzzing with warmth and high energy as the Israeli Embassy hosted an evening to mark Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar reflected on the spiritual essence of the festival (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

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The gathering brought together diplomats, friends, and community members for a night that smoothly moved from heartfelt speeches to a packed dance floor.

Welcoming the guests, Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar reflected on the spiritual essence of the festival, he noted, “In the Jewish tradition, we take the last part of the Jewish calendar to reflect on what we’ve been doing. Good things, bad things we’ve been doing in the last year, and try to prepare us for next year.”

He went on to emphasise the universal hope that comes with the turn of the year. “We always wish that all the bad things are behind us, and only good things will be ahead of us, and to celebrate that, and to wish that, we usually eat... So please take some apple in there...,” he encouraged.

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{{^usCountry}} Rosh Hashanah, which translates to “head of the year,” is celebrated in Israel and across the global Jewish diaspora during early autumn (the Hebrew month of Tishrei). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rosh Hashanah, which translates to “head of the year,” is celebrated in Israel and across the global Jewish diaspora during early autumn (the Hebrew month of Tishrei). {{/usCountry}}

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Keeping the spirit high, the ambassador reminded everyone that “there’s no Jewish celebration without wine,” before raising a toast to the room. “I want to raise a toast, and wish you all a year which we will have peace, a year which will be prosperous,” he said, adding a warm note on host-nation ties: “We have great cooperation with our great friend, India, that is standing by us.”

With the speeches done, the floor opened up. Guests were seen sipping wine, catching up, and dancing to a crowd-pleasing mix of classic tracks like Bon Jovi’s It’s My Life and Bollywood hit Senorita.

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