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International Brother's Day: The Amit-Ajay Panghal story| One brother wore the uniform so the other could put on gloves

When Ajay Panghal quit boxing at 18 for brother Amit, he never imagined he was backing a future two-time Olympian. Here’s their story of sacrifice and grit deep

Published on: May 24, 2026 11:35 pm IST
By Karan Sethi
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Two-time Olympian Amit Panghal can still picture the moment. His elder brother Ajay, 18, tears in his eyes, telling him — Amit, tujhe ek world class boxer banna hai. Then putting down his gloves for good. Their family couldn't keep two boxing careers alive. Gloves had to be borrowed just to practice, and a proper diet was a luxury they couldn't afford. So Ajay joined the Army as a Havaldar, posted in Patiala, and every rupee he earned went straight to Amit. "He told me — bas khel pe dhyan de, baaki sab main dekhunga," Amit recalls.

Boxer Amit Panghal with his older brother Ajay.

Ajay's reasoning was simple and devastating in equal measure: "If not me, then my brother. One of us had to live this dream, and for that I had to start earning."

Ask Amit how it all started and he'll tell you it was never even his idea. "I was still this lanky kid, whom his brother almost dragged into the sport because he needed company. My elder brother Ajay had taken up boxing and one fine morning he decided he would introduce me to the game as well." And the brother who dragged him in never really left. "My elder brother Ajay deserves a lot of credit. He's actually the best coach for me. He always derives strategies for me. And I make sure I speak to him before every match."

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / International Brother's Day: The Amit-Ajay Panghal story| One brother wore the uniform so the other could put on gloves
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / International Brother's Day: The Amit-Ajay Panghal story| One brother wore the uniform so the other could put on gloves
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