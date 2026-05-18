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International Museum Day: Here’s how Delhi is set to celebrate this Monday

Walk through galleries depicting historic civilisations, watch lives of master artists in 3D, and indulge in admiring the craft of puppetry today, on International Museum Day (May 18). Read to know all that you can do at some popular spots in Delhi.

Published on: May 18, 2026 09:42 am IST
By Henna Rakheja, New Delhi
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‘Monday closed’ is often mentioned on the bulletin boards of most museums across Delhi-NCR. But today, it’s going to be different as there is no space for Monday blues due to International Museum Day (May 18) celebrations planned in the Capital.

At the National Museum in Delhi, themed walks are gaining popularity and will mark the International Museum Day celebrations today. (Photo: Instagram/nmnewdelhi)

Walk through the museum

At the National Museum, visitors are getting to step into a world of stories, art, history, and creativity. On the planner are exciting walkthroughs and creative sessions (11.30am to 8pm) that promise an inspirational day full of discoveries. From exploring the museum as a cultural sanctuary to learning about the contribution of Harappan Civilisation in shaping the world and India’s ceramic traditions, there is a gamut of themes to choose from. Some of these walks, such as Itihasology’s Night at the Museum, are already pre-booked due to their popularity. Eric Chopra, co-conductor of this walk, informs, “We can’t accommodate more than 100 people, and from the event that happened last month, we already have a waiting list of more than 1,000 people who wanted to join in! Those who will be walking with us today, we will be taking them across the Harappan Civilisation, reach the Bronze Gallery, talk about sculptures of Shiva and conclude at the Miniature Art Gallery, telling them about the history of the museum and giving some quintessential takeaway postcards.”

Charm of puppetry

The culturally inclined can even look forward to sit back and enjoy a traditional puppet show, Jack and the Beanstalk, by artist Manish Ram Sachdeva, at 11.30am. This act will take place at Meghdoot-III, Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) in Mandi House, and shall throw the spotlight on Indian handcrafted puppets. It’s sure to bring your child-like enthusiasm back, as you get to experience a vibrant celebration of India’s performing arts alongside witnessing the inauguration of a virtual museum.

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / International Museum Day: Here’s how Delhi is set to celebrate this Monday
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / International Museum Day: Here’s how Delhi is set to celebrate this Monday
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