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Kalkaji gang-rape incident: LSR shifted to online classes for a day; Students demand safety fixes

In the aftermath of the alleged gang rape of a teenager at a park in Kalkaji, DU’s Lady Shri Ram College suspended physical classes, shifting to online mode from Tuesday noon to Wednesday. While students shared feelings about the move, they also called for more concrete measures to ensure their safety on and around campus.

Updated on: Sep 24, 2026, 10:53:24 IST
By Karan Sethi, New Delhi
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In the aftermath of the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl inside Aastha Kunj park in Kalkaji, Delhi University’s Lady Sri Ram (LSR) College for Women suspended physical classes, shifting to online mode from Tuesday noon to Wednesday. This happened after a police encounter, with one of the accused in the case, took place just 50 metres from the college’s back gate. The college administration then cited an immediate need to ensure the safety of its students and staff on campus, alongside holding discussions with Delhi Police on taking active measures to strengthen security on and around the campus. Demanding the same, on Wednesday evening some students from LSR were joined by their peers from Gargi College and Miranda House, near the back gate of the college, to organise and take part in a solidarity march.

A police encounter, with one of the accused in the case, took place just 50 metres from the college’s back gate.
A police encounter, with one of the accused in the case, took place just 50 metres from the college’s back gate.

“Many of us are still deeply worried about our safety on campus and so are our parents. The immediate action to move classes online for our safety gave us some reassurance. But such incidents do highlight the need to amplify concerns around women safety on campus,” shares Anusha, a first-year student of the college. A final year student, on condition of anonymity, adds, “We can’t keep hitting pause on our education every time a horrific crime happens in our vicinity. Honestly, we are tired of safety being treated as a reactive measure. We need permanent structural changes like regular security audits of dark spots and active patrolling and not just temporary lockdowns that shift the burden back onto the students.”

Echoing similar concerns, Anusha Garg student president of the college, says, ““This incident should not be seen as merely another case. It should be an eye-opener, reminding us that girls should not be expected to take precautions every day to ensure their own safety. It is time the authorities stepped in and did something. We should not have to worry about our safety when we are on campus. That is not a worry we should have to carry with us every day.”

 
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