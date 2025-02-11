Khushi Kapoor blends Gen Z style with Delhi girl aesthetics in Loveyapa: Steal her OOTD style

If you're someone who is always on the hunt for OOTD inspo, especially with a fondness for Gen Z trends incorporated into your desi girl 'fits, then look no further! Khushi Kapoor is the one to look out for! Khushi Kapoor is the ultimate Gen Z desi girl in Loveyapa

The 24-year-old actor is stealing the spotlight left, right, and centre with her 'gram-worthy picks for the promotions of her theatrical debut Loveyapa opposite Junaid Khan. But more than her promo looks, her outfits in the film as a Delhi girl are sure shot winners.

Khushi portrays Baani, a 24-year-old office girlie who is navigating the world of young love (with Gaurav aka Gucci played by Junaid), friendships with boys, unwanted and unsolicited attention from randos across social media, cybercrime, and deepfake videos, ALL while also dealing with a phone swap with her boyfriend! And all of this she does while dressed to the hilt in chikankari kurtas, bright long skirts, cute joffholas, and silver jhumkas.

Sound familiar? I for one couldn't help but hark back to my college days as a DU girl complete with my Indian handloom prints from Dilli Haat and junk jewellery from the lanes of Janpath!

If you're still wondering how to look like a typical Dilli ki kudi, here's how you can steal Khushi's style.

Skirting around

Khushi Kapoor's long skirts in Loveyapa

Welcome back to the era of long, flowing skirts, twirling photos and Reels, and matching matching bangle sets! Recreating this look is simple enough. Remember to set the silhouette — a fitted crop or tank top will complement the flare of the skirt. You can also go for a fitted tee. And if you go for colour blocking, ensure that the hues do not contradict each other on the colour wheel. If you're feeling especially playful, you could mix it up with a printed skirt or a top. Finish with colourful bangles and silver jhumkas.

Skirts like these can be found in abundance! All it takes is a shopping spree at Sarojini Nagar. Or if you want to stay central, grab the metro and visit Janpath for a plethora of options - from bandhani to leheriya.

Say it with a shrug

Khushi Kapoor in an ankle-length bandhani shrug over a flared dress

Solid dresses are always a reliable choice, if not a little boring. But to break the monotony of the solid colour, Khushi has added an ankle-length bright pink shrug with a bandhani design to offset her white maxi dress. The contrast creates a gorgeous dress, making it interesting while also being modest!

Such a dress and shrug can be found during a casual stroll in the markets of Lajpat Nagar. Grab a plate of Dolma Aunty momos and find the street vendors offering these in the Lajpat Nagar 2 market. Don't feel like the walk? You can make the shrug yourself (or seek the help of your trusty neighbourhood tailor) with an old dupatta from your mum's closet!

Winner winner chikan dinner

Khushi Kapoor in chikan kurtas in Loveyapa

What says Delhi girl (or DU student) more than a chikan kurta or co-ord set? These kurtas with their delicate embroidery and rich craftsmanship are a testament to the charm of Indian attire. And most importantly, these are super comfortable and look fabulous in photos, especially for long days spent traversing the Capital.

A trip to Dilli Haat INA is all you need to find authentic, hand-embroidered chikankaari outfits straight from Lucknow! And if you want to add a dash of contemporary fashion to the OG traditional look, you can find slip dresses in the print and flaunt your mod bod look. (Bonus: Add junk silver jewellery from Janpath and chann-chann your way through the city!) And if you're an East Delhi girl, head to Noida Haat for same same but cheaper deals.

Bagging the charm

Khushi Kapoor's colourful Gujarati bag in Loveyapa

Accessorising is a subtle yet effective way to elevate any ensemble. The simplest and most efficient option is to pick up a cute purse. And when you want to add a touch of ethnic flair to your OOTD, opt for sling bags embellished with mirror work, tassels, cowries, patchwork, and even silver trinkets! Basically, it's out with minimalism and in with maximalism! Embrace the aesthetic with bangles, earrings, necklaces, and even a big ring or two!

The best place to find everything in a single stroll is Gujrati Lane near Janpath, Connaught Place. From slings to wallets, backpacks to tote bags, every item on sale with scream your name. And why stop here? Not just bags, but patchwork denim jackets, long flowing skirts, jewellery, and more awaits to transform you into a proper DU girl ready to take on the world.

So, what are you waiting for? Get, set, style yourself the Khushi Kapoor way.