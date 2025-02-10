Was Junaid Khan the inspiration behind Aamir Khan making Taare Zameen Par? Loveyapa actor opens up about his dyslexia

More than chatter over Junaid Khan being a promising actor, the extensive bout of Loveyapa promotions the Maharaj actor has been headlining along with co-star Khushi Kapoor, has allowed him to consistently catch the spotlight, irrespective of whether it was his intention to or not. From carrying his backpack to every photo op to blatantly admitting how he doesn't have a process for selecting scripts as he doesn't yet have many to chose from, there is something equal parts perplexing and endearing about Junaid's public persona, very unlike any of the other names attempting to establish themselves today. Was Junaid Khan the inspiration behind Aamir Khan making Taare Zameen Par? Loveyapa actor opens up about being diagnosed with dyslexia as a child

In another candid moment, during a sit down interview, both Junaid and Khushi were asked if they ever signed off on their own report cards over bad grades. While both said no, Junaid broke off into how his parents have never given him any trouble over bad grades and marks and have always been extremely understanding and supportive. It was at this point he revealed that he was diagnosed with dyslexia during his childhood, but was fortunate enough to have parents who understood his experience and supported him as such. When asked how he maneuvered the challenge, Junaid matter-of-factly stated how he used to go for remediation, again touching upon the support from his parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. It was at this point that he referred to the fact that Aamir also made Taare Zameen Par, followed by a chuckle.

So the primary question here emerges how if Aamir's experience helping Junaid maneuver his diagnosis is what inspired the cult classic Taare Zameen Par (2007)?

We can't of course know for sure. It also must be pointed out that film protagonist Ishaan Awasthi's (played by Darsheel Safary) primary struggle came from the fact that neither his parents nor his teachers understood the extent of his disability until he finds a mentor in his art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh (played by Aamir). This in essence, flies in the face of how Junaid describes his experience, one filled with love and understanding right from the get go. That being said, Aamir's close association with the experience shown in the film has many now thinking how Junaid may have, in a way inspired Taare Zameen Par.

A comment for instance, expressed, "OMG I KNEW IT!!! I KNEW IT!!! Would have never guessed that it was Junaid himself but the way Aamir made TZP with so much sensitivity and personal care I always had a feeling that he may have had dyslexia himself or knew someone very closely going through it".

Do you think Junaid inspired Taare Zameen Par?