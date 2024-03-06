KNC choreography society's dance workshops for students rake in the moolah

A group of students rehearsing their steps for an upcoming stage act is a common sight on any college campus. But this is going to blow your mind — in between striking those grand jetés and arabesques, members of Adagio, choreography society of DU’s Kamala Nehru College (KNC) seem to have now found a new vocation — ₹100 ki workshops to teach dance moves to their peers! Members of Adagio, the choreography society of Kamala Nehru College.

“We’ve received about seven entries so far, but are confident about at least 15 more coming in, based on the queries we’ve been getting,” shares president Kangana Goswami, a final-year BA (Prog) student.

Members of Adagio conducted a workshop for students, teaching them ballet moves.

The inspiration came after peers and dance lovers would intently gather around the 10-member group of girls rehearsing in the common rooms. “Most people our age are great dancers and very familiar with Bollywood or Western dance forms, with some acing even the classical forms. But they find contemporary, ballet and jazz, intimidating,” says vice-president and final-year BA (Prog) student Ojasvy.

Having attended several workshops by choreographers to train for fest season this year and in the previous years themselves, the members of Adagio are confident that this is an opportunity for those in colleges to discover or rekindle their passion for dance. “I have attended workshops by choreographers like Jyoti Soni and Joe Matthew who’ve taught me the nuances of contemporary dance,” shares Shreya Bhat, a final-year student of BA (Hons) Sociology and the soc’s secretary, adding, “While people might be attracted to it, they don’t have the time or the resources to spend on learning dance. Our workshop is specifically for those students. The money we earn through this workshop will be used towards improving our current production’s props and music, which is themed on anxiety.”

Attending students were also taught contemporary and jazz moves at the workshop.

The idea is also to allow non-members to get a taste of the DU cultural soc experience, especially those who can’t dedicate long hours to gruelling fest rehearsals. Bhavi Chauhan, a second-year student of BCom (Prog), concurs: “I‘m very passionate about dancing and in school, I used to do hip hop. But now, between academics and coaching, I can’t take out six or seven hours a day to rehearse in college. But if I’m getting to dance with people of my age for just ₹100, it’s a great deal.”

