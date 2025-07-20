Labubu fever strikes Delhi-NCR: Shopkeepers at popular markets in the city wonder ‘Yeh aaya kahan se?’

Stacked up: Craze for trending Labubu is here to stay! Where: Central Market, Lajpat Nagar; Price: ₹800 each.

Labubu plush toys. Where: Kamla Nagar Market Price: ₹1,069.

Neha Rajput, a store attendant at Kamla Nagar Market, shares: “On day one when we received the first stock of five Labubu plush toys ( ₹1,069), we sold two out of those... And it’s not just children but the youngsters who are buying it on-the-spot! For them, it’s like seeing their favourite viral meme come to life in toy form.”

Check out Labubu - The Monsters -V3 Coca Cola expensive version. Where: Khan Market Price: ₹7,500.

Too cute to handle! Labubu bag charms are here. Where: Khan Market Price: ₹1,500.

Labubu keychains. Where: Kamla Nagar Market, Price: ₹150- ₹200.

Pankaj Pratap Singh, a shopkeeper in north Delhi's Kamla Nagar market shares how this trend is making him wonder about the origins of this monster doll: “I have stocked up on all kinds of Labubu keychains ( ₹150- ₹200) since it started trending. Kamla Nagar market mein itni variety kisi ke paas nahin hai... But yeh Labubu ek mystery hai hai; hum dukandaaron mein kisi ko nahin pata yeh aaya kaha se!”

Keychains and bag charms in Labubu theme are a hit among celebs as well. Recently, actor Disha Patani was also spotted flaunting one.

Slip into these cute, comfy footwear for the love of Labubu. Where: Kamla Nagar Market; Price: ₹250.

Labubu surprise boxes is a popular among Delhiites.

Among Delhi's oldest toy custodians is Parag Seth a shopkeeper in Khan Market, who is also astonished at the rising interest among customers for this weird looking toy. He says: “Labubu boxes are in fact becoming much more popular among Delhiites because of the surprise element in these. You never know what might just pop up. So people have this craze to collect all the varieties possible.”

Rainy days would be fun again with these umbrellas adding a pop of colour to the gloomy days. Where: Kamla Nagar Market; Price: ₹399.

Finally something Labubu that’s affordable — hand fan. Where: Kamla Nagar Market; Price: ₹10.

Labubu coin pouch is a total keeper. Where: Kamla Nagar Market; Price: ₹279.

Stationery lovers are calling dibs on notepads or diaries in Labubu theme. Where: Kamla Nagar Market; Price: ₹70.

How about a mini fan for your work desk? Where: Kamla Nagar Market; Price: ₹349.

Lock away your secrets with mini Labubu notebook. Where: Central Market, Lajpat Nagar; Price: ₹50.

Story by Isha Yadav

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction