Labubu fever strikes Delhi-NCR: Shopkeepers at popular markets in the city wonder ‘Yeh aaya kahan se?’

Labubu sales are booming across NCR markets, delighting shopkeepers. Though many are puzzled about the origin of the viral trend. Check out its prices here…
Neha Rajput, a store attendant at Kamla Nagar Market, shares: “On day one when we received the first stock of five Labubu plush toys ( ₹1,069), we sold two out of those... And it’s not just children but the youngsters who are buying it on-the-spot! For them, it’s like seeing their favourite viral meme come to life in toy form.”
Pankaj Pratap Singh, a shopkeeper in north Delhi's Kamla Nagar market shares how this trend is making him wonder about the origins of this monster doll: “I have stocked up on all kinds of Labubu keychains ( ₹150- ₹200) since it started trending. Kamla Nagar market mein itni variety kisi ke paas nahin hai... But yeh Labubu ek mystery hai hai; hum dukandaaron mein kisi ko nahin pata yeh aaya kaha se!”
Among Delhi's oldest toy custodians is Parag Seth a shopkeeper in Khan Market, who is also astonished at the rising interest among customers for this weird looking toy. He says: “Labubu boxes are in fact becoming much more popular among Delhiites because of the surprise element in these. You never know what might just pop up. So people have this craze to collect all the varieties possible.”