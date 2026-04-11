Lodhi Garden turns 90: Delhiites Palash Sen, Charu Shankar, Praveen Kumar and Rashmi Vaidialingam relive the nostalgia

“Lodhi Gardens’ influence on Delhi has always been unmatched. It has long served as a meeting point for people from all walks of life and continues to be one of the few places in the city that still retains its quiet, almost mystical charm. Today, it has also become a melting pot of art and everyday life—artists sitting and painting, youngsters doing fitness routines, yoga sessions unfolding in different corners; it feels like a world within itself. For those of us who grew up in the 70s and 80s, Lodhi Garden was the go-to weekend spot. I still remember my mother packing parathas, sabzi, and achar for our picnics there. Even as school students at St. Columbus, we were often taken there to learn about different plant species, flowers, and nature. It has always been more than just a garden—it’s been a part of growing up in Delhi.” Palash Sen, Musician