Lodhi Garden turns 90: Delhiites Palash Sen, Charu Shankar, Praveen Kumar and Rashmi Vaidialingam relive the nostalgia
Lodhi Garden, a beloved Delhi green space, marks 90 years as some of Delhi renowned names across fields reflect on its lasting memories and charm.
Published on: Apr 11, 2026 3:13 PM IST
By Karan Sethi
A cherished retreat for walkers, fitness enthusiasts and those seeking quiet moments, Lodhi Garden has been central to Delhi’s everyday life for nearly nine decades. As it turned 90 last week, Delhiites reflect on their memories and connection with the space
“Lodhi Garden for me has always been a space that inspires creativity. In college, we practically lived there, rehearsing theatre plays for hours, running lines, sitting in gazebos or under random trees till it got dark. I’ve also practised dance there with my society, and during exams, it was my study spot too. It never felt like just a park. There’s something about the calm that makes you want to stay longer, to think, to create. You don’t feel rushed there. And honestly, when we go through bad AQI struggles, when the air can feel heavy. You walk in to the Lodhi Gardens, and it just feels easier to breathe.” Charu Shankar,Actor
“Lodhi Gardens’ influence on Delhi has always been unmatched. It has long served as a meeting point for people from all walks of life and continues to be one of the few places in the city that still retains its quiet, almost mystical charm. Today, it has also become a melting pot of art and everyday life—artists sitting and painting, youngsters doing fitness routines, yoga sessions unfolding in different corners; it feels like a world within itself. For those of us who grew up in the 70s and 80s, Lodhi Garden was the go-to weekend spot. I still remember my mother packing parathas, sabzi, and achar for our picnics there. Even as school students at St. Columbus, we were often taken there to learn about different plant species, flowers, and nature. It has always been more than just a garden—it’s been a part of growing up in Delhi.” Palash Sen, Musician
“I grew up in Lutyens’ Delhi, and Lodhi Garden has always been a part of my family. My memories of it go back to the 1970s. First as a young girl myself heading there for simple outings, and later as a parent, taking my children for picnics, celebrating their birthdays in the lawns. Over the years, it has quietly been a constant in my life as a Delhiite. It’s where you run into old friends and make new ones, and just slow down. I’ve seen the garden change in small ways, these days you’ll spot young couples doing wedding and maternity shoots, but somehow, its essence remains untouched. What I love most is that sense of continuity. No matter how many times you go, you’re always aware of the history around you—the ancient structures, the stillness, the feeling that the city may change, but this space holds on to something timeless.” Rashmi Vaidialingam, Kuchipudi Classical Dancer
“Training, competition, and the expectations can get heavy sometimes and it’s not always physical, a lot of it is mental and sometimes I need somewhere to reset. For me, that place is Lodhi Gardens. I often go there just to sit quietly for a while, or sometimes I take a run when I want to clear my head. I also do my morning fitness routines, yoga. It is place that gives me time to breathe, slow down, and come back to myself before getting back to performing.” Praveen Kumar, Paralympics Gold-medallist High Jumper
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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Lodhi Garden Turns 90: Delhiites Palash Sen, Charu Shankar, Praveen Kumar And Rashmi Vaidialingam Relive The Nostalgia
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Lodhi Garden Turns 90: Delhiites Palash Sen, Charu Shankar, Praveen Kumar And Rashmi Vaidialingam Relive The Nostalgia