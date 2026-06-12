Meet the Delhi teen who broke a Guinness World Record while preparing for NEET

Fifty minutes and 12.27 seconds, continuously bouncing a table tennis ball on one racket while simultaneously balancing a second ball perfectly still on a second racket. Does that sound outlandish? 16-year-old Shaurya Jain has proved that it is not, by recently creating the Guinness World Record with these numbers. In doing so, the Delhiite has not only surpassed China’s previous record of 23 minutes 48 seconds, but also more than doubled it.

Shaurya Jain, a class XII student has beaten a previous Guinness World Record held by China.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Even he was surprised by the feat. “Earlier this year, in January, just before the day of attempting the record, I had practised for about 4-5 months, and my goal was to breach the 30-minute mark. But on the day of the attempt, my first one, I do not know what happened,” says Shaurya, adding, “The adrenaline, determination and desire were all so much that I kept going... When I asked my official timekeepers, one of whom was my dad, Dr Shobhit Jain (a bureaucrat by profession), what time I am at and when he said 50 minutes, I was taken aback!”

Rishabh Jain (left) entered the Guinness World Records in 2020, inspiring his younger brother Shaurya (right) to follow in his footsteps.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Shaurya shares that the inspiration behind chasing a feat such as this came from his older brother, “My brother (Rishabh) was a national level TT player growing up, and I learnt from him. He went on to create a world record in 2020 for the most bounces (146) on a table tennis bat while blindfolded in one minute. That really inspired me. Then last year, this curiosity and sudden desire awakened in me: ‘Can I break a record too?’ I looked up what record I could attempt and felt this one was my calling.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shaurya shares that the inspiration behind chasing a feat such as this came from his older brother, “My brother (Rishabh) was a national level TT player growing up, and I learnt from him. He went on to create a world record in 2020 for the most bounces (146) on a table tennis bat while blindfolded in one minute. That really inspired me. Then last year, this curiosity and sudden desire awakened in me: ‘Can I break a record too?’ I looked up what record I could attempt and felt this one was my calling.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} ‘More than just skill’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘More than just skill’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For Shaurya, success was built on discipline and late-night practice sessions after study hours. “It needs physical endurance, mental strength and a lot of grit. That is why you need to practice more than having the skill itself,” shares the student of Delhi Public School RK Puram, adding, “I used to practice post midnight in my room, taking breaks from my studies; when it was all quiet and I could be in my head. During the attempt, I could not feel any pain in my hand, even though it went numb.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Shaurya, success was built on discipline and late-night practice sessions after study hours. “It needs physical endurance, mental strength and a lot of grit. That is why you need to practice more than having the skill itself,” shares the student of Delhi Public School RK Puram, adding, “I used to practice post midnight in my room, taking breaks from my studies; when it was all quiet and I could be in my head. During the attempt, I could not feel any pain in my hand, even though it went numb.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The long wait

Though the attempt was tough, the wait between the attempt and the official confirmation was tougher. “You record your attempt in the presence of witnesses, and then there is a whole detailed audit, verification and authentication process that the officials go through. Usually it takes three months, but for me, I got no response till five months. After a point, my brother told me, ‘Koi nahin, mat soch, ab NEET pe dhyaan de,’ preparing me for a heartbreak. Suddenly, last week on June 2, an email popped up, and it read, ‘Congratulations… you have created a new…’ and that’s all I read and I was left in complete, unbidden joy. I called up my family.”

What’s next?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Are there any more records he is eyeing? He replies,“For now, the goal remains to clear NEET.”

guinness world record See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON