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Meet the Delhi teen who broke a Guinness World Record while preparing for NEET

16-year-old Shaurya Jain recently created the Guinness World Record of continuously bouncing a table tennis ball on one racket while simultaneously balancing a second ball perfectly still on a second racket . By doing so in 50 minutes and 12.27 seconds, he has doubled China’s previous record of 23 minutes 48 seconds.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 12:45 pm IST
By Karan Sethi, New Delhi
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Fifty minutes and 12.27 seconds, continuously bouncing a table tennis ball on one racket while simultaneously balancing a second ball perfectly still on a second racket. Does that sound outlandish? 16-year-old Shaurya Jain has proved that it is not, by recently creating the Guinness World Record with these numbers. In doing so, the Delhiite has not only surpassed China’s previous record of 23 minutes 48 seconds, but also more than doubled it.

Shaurya Jain, a class XII student has beaten a previous Guinness World Record held by China.

Even he was surprised by the feat. “Earlier this year, in January, just before the day of attempting the record, I had practised for about 4-5 months, and my goal was to breach the 30-minute mark. But on the day of the attempt, my first one, I do not know what happened,” says Shaurya, adding, “The adrenaline, determination and desire were all so much that I kept going... When I asked my official timekeepers, one of whom was my dad, Dr Shobhit Jain (a bureaucrat by profession), what time I am at and when he said 50 minutes, I was taken aback!”

Rishabh Jain (left) entered the Guinness World Records in 2020, inspiring his younger brother Shaurya (right) to follow in his footsteps.

The long wait

Though the attempt was tough, the wait between the attempt and the official confirmation was tougher. “You record your attempt in the presence of witnesses, and then there is a whole detailed audit, verification and authentication process that the officials go through. Usually it takes three months, but for me, I got no response till five months. After a point, my brother told me, ‘Koi nahin, mat soch, ab NEET pe dhyaan de,’ preparing me for a heartbreak. Suddenly, last week on June 2, an email popped up, and it read, ‘Congratulations… you have created a new…’ and that’s all I read and I was left in complete, unbidden joy. I called up my family.”

What’s next?

Are there any more records he is eyeing? He replies,“For now, the goal remains to clear NEET.”

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Meet the Delhi teen who broke a Guinness World Record while preparing for NEET
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