Mehrauli’s new fashion landmark: Kunal Rawal opens his flagship store

Ambawatta One in Mehrauli has long been a destination for luxury retail, and now it has a new fashion address. Designer Kunal Rawal has opened his flagship store at the luxury precinct.

Designer Kunal Rawal (Photo: HTBS)

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The opening comes ahead of the unveiling of his latest collection, Rawalgarh, at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, in association with Nexxus New York, an initiative by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

The couture showcase, featuring 13 shows, will be held in Delhi from July 23 to 30.

Following its runway debut, Rawalgarh will be available for a closer look at the FDCI Manifest Wedding Weekend at Taj Palace, New Delhi, on August 1 and 2, where one can explore the collection.

After the showcase, it will arrive at Kunal Rawal’s new flagship store at Ambawatta One and the label’s DLF Emporio outpost.