Monsoon slither alert! What to do if you spot snake, monitor lizard, or other reptiles? Here's help for Delhi residents

As the monsoon approaches Delhi-NCR, residents must prepare for more than just essentials like umbrellas. The rains often bring some unexpected visitors with them — reptiles. Sightings of reptiles like snakes and monitor lizards in Delhi-NCR households often spike during the monsoon months.

“On Wednesday, I was in my kitchen when I saw a snake crawling at the window pane, trying to enter the house,” says Anisha Agarwal, a resident of sector 65, Gurugram. She adds, “My kids were with me and it was spine-chilling to think how it could have harmed them had I not raised an alarm. Luckily, the snake turned out to be non-venomous. But I have become cautious, and am looking for some awareness to educate my family and neighbours so no one is attacked.”

Recent incidents of snake rescue from across Delhi-NCR.

Kartik Satyanarayan from Wildlife SOS notes that every monsoon, the non-profit’s Rapid Response Unit receives frequent snake rescue calls across the city. He adds, “As rain floods the natural hideouts of these creatures — burrows, sewers, cracks in walls — they look for dry, warm spaces, which sometimes leads them into homes of humans.”

Experts say spotting a reptile can be alarming, but knowing if it’s venomous or not can provide clarity and calm. “Just because you see a snake doesn’t mean you are in immediate danger,” says Jose Louies from Wildlife Trust of India, adding, “The most important part is to be able to identify the snake. One can do this by uploading a picture to an app called Serpent.”

Jose says most reptiles spotted in homes — like rat snakes, wolf snakes or monitor lizards — are non-venomous, and should be left alone so they can find their way out. He adds, “If it’s venomous then immediately contact a professional rescuer. Don’t try to handle or kill it as most bites happen because of that.”

Precautions to prevent mishaps Keep surroundings clean to deter rodents that attract snakes

Avoid waste build-up or dense plant clusters in gardens

Seal entry points like open drains, wall cracks, and gaps under doors

Elevate pipes or discarded items — avoid placing them on the ground

Never handle a snake on your own. Keep distance

Wildlife SOS emergency rescue helpline - 9871963535; forest department - 01123370679; NGO Environment and Wildlife Society in Gurugram - 9999841782

