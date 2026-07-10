Music in the monsoon: Swedish-Indian and Norwegian-Indian acts take center stage in New Delhi

As the monsoon drenched Delhi on Thursday, diplomats and music lovers gathered to celebrate Nordic Music in the Monsoon, an evening celebrating the cultural ties between India and the Nordic countries.

Ambassador Sweden to India, Jan Thesleff and Ambassador of Norway to India, May-Elin Stener (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bringing together the Ambassadors of Norway to India, May-Elin Stener, and of Sweden to India, Jan Thesleff, the event featured a unique Swedish-Indian fusion performance by guitarist Peter Tegnér, tabla maestro Karsh Kale.

It was followed by Norwegian-Indian musical act by vocalist Vidushi Sunanda Sharma, Dr Jai Shankar, and Ratan Prasanna.

The artistes blended Nordic and Swedish melodies with rich Indian rhythms, creating an unforgettable musical experience.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on the collaboration, Thesleff, who revealed that he will soon be moving on from his posting, said, “We created a marriage between our music with an Indian touch to it. I think that is a symbol of what we are achieving with India. It’s a true fusion where the best of India and the best of the Nordics come together.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on the collaboration, Thesleff, who revealed that he will soon be moving on from his posting, said, “We created a marriage between our music with an Indian touch to it. I think that is a symbol of what we are achieving with India. It’s a true fusion where the best of India and the best of the Nordics come together.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Stener added, “It was a beautiful evening…We had an Indian singer performing her Indian version of popular Norwegian songs. It was absolutely beautiful to listen to,” she smiled.

On FIFA fever and Erling Haaland’s growing popularity in India

“We are doing so well; for the first time ever we are in the quarterfinals, and it’s our first World Cup in 28 years, there is a lot of excitement back home, especially after we won our last match against Brazil...Also, Haaland (Norway striker) is a global star. He has a strong personality and is a very powerful player. But he is also incredibly well supported by the rest of the team," shares May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India

Farewell, India

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I have so many memories of India. I am actually moving to a country nearby— Abu Dhabi (after serving in India for four years), so it’s not far away. I plan to come back very often to visit my friends and this beautiful country. I’ve had fantastic years here, and I don’t intend to say goodbye to India. I am saying goodbye to my job (here)," Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to India