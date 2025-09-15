Naalayak turns HT City Friday Jam into a city-wide singalong

Pop-rock powerhouse Sahil Samuel, aka Naalayak, turned week two of the HT City & DLF CyberHub Friday Jam, presented by Cantabil with festival partner Monkey Shoulder, Merch, Music & Co, associate partners Zappfresh, Instax, Bingo Mad Angles & Bingo Tedhe Medhe, and health partner Paras Health, into a storm of sound, sweat and soul, more jam session than gig. Pop-rock artist Sahil Samuel, aka Naalayak was the headliner for the second week of HT City Friday Jam Season 10 (Photos: HTBS)

The frenzy began the moment he dashed on stage, guitar in hand, grinning: “Any naalayaks in the crowd?” The deafening roar got his reply: “Tonight is for all the naalayaks, especially Gurugram. We’ll play unreleased songs from our new album — but only if you sing with me.” He kicked off with Gulfam from his upcoming Marammat, and the energy never dipped.

From unreleased tracks like 3am Thoughts and Cauliflower — complete with sing-along lessons — to crowd favourites, Naalayak had the amphitheatre thundering as one giant chorus. “This didn’t feel like him on stage and us in the crowd. It felt like ‘our’ concert,” gushed Aarzu Sharma, adding, “This was the musical experience of a lifetime.”