National Award winner Manasi Parekh on bagging the award and falling in love with Delhi's Gujarati Lane

Hours before receiving the National Award, actor Manasi Parekh took to Delhi’s Connaught Place, to buy a bag to carry it. Here’s a glimpse from her shopping shenanigans and new-found love for the Gujarati Lane in Janpath. Actor Manasi Parekh was recently in Delhi, to receive the 70th National Award of Best Actress for the film, Kutch Express. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Journey towards National Award for Best Actress

From acting on television to learning theatre in the US, and then returning to India to pursue acting in cinema, Parekh’s journey uptill the National Award has been a long one. “At the very start of my career, while working in a television show with Supriya Pathak (actor), I was having a conversation with her (about my desire) to go to New York to study dramatics and improve myself. Supriya ben (sister in Gujarati) told me, ‘You have to decide you want to be a star or an actor!’ So my journey has always been about not just being an actor but somebody who is known for her legendary work,” shares Parekh.

Hours before the National Award ceremony, Manasi Parekh reached Gujarati Lane at Janpath, and was gobsmacked by the variety of rich handicrafts, jewellery and clothes that this market offers.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Delhi vs Mumbai — the big debate!

Parekh, who was born and brought up in Mumbai, doesn’t shy away from admitting that shopping in Delhi is better than Mumbai! “The kind of weaves and handicrafts that you get in Delhi is unmatched! This is because here you get things from across India. In fact, Delhi’s vibe is very art-oriented and eclectic! In Mumbai, I see options only if a big flea market is happening. But in Delhi, one can shop throughout the year. That’s a massive difference between shopping in Mumbai and Delhi,” she says.

The Gujju in her compels actor Manasi Parekh to indulge in some Navratri Shenanigans. She happily twirls with an ethnic skirt/lehenga in Gujarati Lane. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

In Navratri fervour

Being a Gujarati, Parekh felt special to be in Delhi. “Navrati for me is all about music, spirituality, and full on fun! This is the time when I perform [music shows] with my husband (Parthiv Gohil, musician),” says the 38-year-old, revealing, “When I was pregnant with my daughter, I performed on stage in full pregnancy. That’s the power of Devi Ma’s blessings.”

Shopping to her heart's content, actor Manasi Parekh ensured she bought a bagpack for the National Award that she has bagged this year!(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Chaat, chhole bhature and food coma!

From treating her parents to Bengali Market ki chaat, chhole bhature at Kwality in Connaught Place and Mughlai delicacies at Pandara Road, Parekh made her Delhi trip quite worthwhile. “I love coming to Delhi during this time and the winter season. The food in Delhi is anyway great. But in winters, Delhi is another romance,” confesses Parekh, adding, “I saw a lot of Durga Puja hustle-bustle this time, but am yet to explore the Dandiya-Garba nights here. Next time, for sure!”

