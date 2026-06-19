NEET UG retest on June 21: Here’s the exam day checklist for candidates

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be held on June 21, from 2pm to 5.15pm, in pen-and-paper mode. The 195-minute window includes both the writing of the paper and in-room formalities such as filling particulars on the Test Booklet and OMR Answer Sheet, signing in front of the invigilator and completing related checks. Before you leave home, read your admit card carefully as a ready guide alongside making a note of your reporting time, centre address, and entry instructions.

Here are the NEET UG 2026 retest FAQs you may have for the retest - from what to carry such as water bottle to what is barres including smartwatches and accessories. (Photo: ChatGPT (Generated for representational purposes only))

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Make sure to check your admit card, ID proof, and exam centre details the night before the retest date. (Photo: ChatGPT (Generated for representational purposes only))

A night before, must check this:

1. Admit card printed and photographs pasted

2. Extra passport-size photograph packed

3. Original ID proof packed

4. PwBD certificate packed, if applicable

5. Transparent water bottle kept ready

6. Centre address checked

7. Travel time calculated

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{{^usCountry}} 8. Barred items removed from your bag {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 8. Barred items removed from your bag {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 9. Phone and valuables left with a parent/guardian or at home before entry {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 9. Phone and valuables left with a parent/guardian or at home before entry {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What is the dress code? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What is the dress code? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Wear simple clothing. Avoid heavy clothes, large buttons, metallic accessories, jewellery, watches, belts and caps {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Wear simple clothing. Avoid heavy clothes, large buttons, metallic accessories, jewellery, watches, belts and caps {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Avoid heavy boots or shoes that may delay frisking {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Avoid heavy boots or shoes that may delay frisking {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. If you wear religious or customary articles, reach early so the checks can be completed smoothly {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. If you wear religious or customary articles, reach early so the checks can be completed smoothly {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Before you leave home: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before you leave home: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Keep a printed copy of your admit card ready {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Keep a printed copy of your admit card ready {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Paste the required passport-size photograph on the admit card {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Paste the required passport-size photograph on the admit card {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Carry the postcard-size photograph in the prescribed format, as downloaded with the admit card {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Carry the postcard-size photograph in the prescribed format, as downloaded with the admit card {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Carry one extra passport-size photograph for the attendance sheet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Carry one extra passport-size photograph for the attendance sheet {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Carry one original, valid and non-expired photo ID {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Carry one original, valid and non-expired photo ID {{/usCountry}}

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6. You may carry a personal transparent water bottle

7. Do not carry valuables, bags or extra items, as the centre will not be responsible for safekeeping

The gates of NTA’s NEET UG 2026 examination centres will close at 1.30pm. Ensure that you reach before closing time. (Photo: PTI (For representational purposes only))

When should you reach?

1. Reporting at the exam centre is from 11am to 1.30pm

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.2 The gate will close at 1.30pm

3. You will not be allowed to enter after the gate-closing time

4. Entry into the examination room is from 11.30am to 1.40pm

5. Reach early, especially if your centre is far, traffic is expected, or you are wearing customary, cultural or religious items that may require additional frisking

What can you carry along?

1. Printed admit card

2. Required photographs

3. Original valid photo ID such as Aadhaar, e-Aadhaar with photo, PAN card, voter ID, passport, driving licence or ration card

4. PwBD certificate, if applicable

5. Transparent water bottle

6. Any article allowed specifically under NTA rules or mentioned on your admit card

What not to carry?

1. Mobile phone, Bluetooth device, earphones, microphone, pager or health band

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2. Smartwatch, wristwatch, camera, calculator, tablet, pen drive, electronic pen or scanner

3. Books, notes, loose paper, chits, log tables or textual material

4. Geometry box, pencil box, plastic pouch, scale, writing pad, eraser, sharpener or correction fluid

5. Bags, handbags, purses, wallets, goggles, belts, caps, bracelets or ornaments

6. Opened or packed food items

7. Any item that can be used for unfair means or to hide a communication device

About stationery and rough work

1. NTA will provide the black ball-point pen

2. Do not carry your own pen, pencil or any other stationery

3. Mark all answers only with the black ball-point pen provided

4. Rough work must be done only in the space provided in the Test Booklet

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5. For the retest, NTA has provided four pages for rough work instead of two

6. Do not write rough work or stray marks on the OMR Answer Sheet

Key exam-day timings

1. Test booklet distribution: 1.50pm

2. Opening of the test booklet: 1.55pm

3. Exam starts: 2pm

4. First hour bell: 3pm

5. Second hour bell: 4pm

6. Two-and-a-half-hour bell: 4.30pm

7. Room doors close: 5pm

8. Exam ends: 5.15pm

9. Exit will begin only after OMR sheets are collected, counted and verified

PwBD candidates

1. Eligible PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) candidates with writing limitations will get 65 minutes of compensatory time

2. For such students, the exam will end at 6.20pm

3. This compensatory time applies whether or not you use a scribe

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4. Carry the required PwBD certificate and related documents if you are claiming this facility

After the exam ends:

1. Stop writing as soon as the final bell rings at 5.15pm

2. Hand over the OMR Answer Sheet to the invigilator

3. Do not leave the room until your OMR sheet has been collected and counted

4. You will be allowed to take the Test Booklet with you after the examination is over

5. Exit will happen in batches, so wait for instructions

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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