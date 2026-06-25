Opinion: People have the courage to kill, but not the courage to say no?

If someone does not want to get married, then what do they do? You would say they simply refuse. Or do they push a person, who doesn't even know that they are coming in between a relationship, off a mountain and kill them? It sounds crazy, right? But now, even that is happening. Pune's 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal was supposed to have a destination wedding in November in Rajasthan at a grand palace. Around ₹17 crore had already been spent on wedding arrangements, including venue bookings and two charter planes. But on June 18, at Lohagarh Fort near Pune, he died after falling into a 400-foot-deep gorge, and then, exactly four days later, the police revealed that the death was not an accident. His 20-year-old fiancée, Siya Goyal, along with her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, had planned everything and pushed Ketan down the gorge. The reason? Siya did not want to go through with this marriage.

Ketan Agarwal has been murdered by his to-be wife Siya Goyal.

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You may also remember the Sonam Raghuvanshi case from Indore. During her honeymoon, she pushed her husband Raja Raghuvanshi off a mountain in a similar manner. There too, the reason was the same: the woman did not want the marriage.

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{{^usCountry}} Ironic, isn't it? We portray ourselves to be so progressive. We constantly post reels on social media, choose our own careers and lifestyles... So what happens when it comes to saying a simple "NO"? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ironic, isn't it? We portray ourselves to be so progressive. We constantly post reels on social media, choose our own careers and lifestyles... So what happens when it comes to saying a simple "NO"? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} I belong to the '80s and '90s generation, where if someone didn't want to get married, they would fight with their parents... stop eating and drinking... and some would even run away from home. But they would not kill an innocent person. What kind of new generation is this, one that doesn't have the courage to say no but does have the courage to commit murder? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I belong to the '80s and '90s generation, where if someone didn't want to get married, they would fight with their parents... stop eating and drinking... and some would even run away from home. But they would not kill an innocent person. What kind of new generation is this, one that doesn't have the courage to say no but does have the courage to commit murder? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It takes two minutes to say "NO." It takes months to plan a murder. It takes a lifetime to serve a prison sentence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It takes two minutes to say "NO." It takes months to plan a murder. It takes a lifetime to serve a prison sentence. {{/usCountry}}

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There is nothing wrong with loving someone. And if you dislike someone, that is not an issue either. But at least take a stand. Instead of creating such complicated and horrifying murder plans, it is much easier to say one small word: JUST SAY "NO".

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