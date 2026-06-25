...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Opinion: People have the courage to kill, but not the courage to say no?

Is this society's failure: New generation resorts to murder over simple refusals when it comes to getting married?

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 10:48 am IST
By Sonal Kalra
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

If someone does not want to get married, then what do they do? You would say they simply refuse. Or do they push a person, who doesn't even know that they are coming in between a relationship, off a mountain and kill them? It sounds crazy, right? But now, even that is happening. Pune's 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal was supposed to have a destination wedding in November in Rajasthan at a grand palace. Around 17 crore had already been spent on wedding arrangements, including venue bookings and two charter planes. But on June 18, at Lohagarh Fort near Pune, he died after falling into a 400-foot-deep gorge, and then, exactly four days later, the police revealed that the death was not an accident. His 20-year-old fiancée, Siya Goyal, along with her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, had planned everything and pushed Ketan down the gorge. The reason? Siya did not want to go through with this marriage.

Ketan Agarwal has been murdered by his to-be wife Siya Goyal.

You may also remember the Sonam Raghuvanshi case from Indore. During her honeymoon, she pushed her husband Raja Raghuvanshi off a mountain in a similar manner. There too, the reason was the same: the woman did not want the marriage.

There is nothing wrong with loving someone. And if you dislike someone, that is not an issue either. But at least take a stand. Instead of creating such complicated and horrifying murder plans, it is much easier to say one small word: JUST SAY "NO".

 
crime marriage relationship murder
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Opinion: People have the courage to kill, but not the courage to say no?
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Opinion: People have the courage to kill, but not the courage to say no?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.