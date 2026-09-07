PM Modi flexes his Gen Z vocab with ‘Dhurandhars’ of SRCC

When one begins their journey as a Delhi University student, not once does one think that one day they’d be sitting in an auditorium with a select few students chosen from a draw, to listen to the Prime Minister speaking live at one’s own college! That’s the kind of once in a lifetime event that was experienced by students of Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) when PM Narendra Modi took to the stage here on Teacher’s Day (September 5). The gathering was organised to celebrate SRCC’s centenary. But what stole the show was PM’s fluent use of campus lingo, and the unforgettable reference to “naraz fufa” (aggrieved uncle).

PM Narendra Modi visit SRCC on Teacher’s day as part of the college’ centenary. (Photo: PMO)

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“He told us our college’s 100-year legacy is a big flex! And now, what’s a flex is: us telling other students on campus that our Prime Minister visited our college,” shares Yuvraj Singh Batra, a second year BCom (Hons) student, who just can’t stop bragging ever since last evening got over.

“Watching the PM live in my college was a pretty big thing for one,” shares Pratibha Biswal, a second-year student of BA (Hons) Economics, who was part of the volunteering team. She adds: “My peers in the audience kept asking me ‘When is he arriving’ because the anticipation on campus was high that some couldn’t believe he would actually be celebrating college’s 100 years with us... Then came the session where he used Gen Z slang like flex and OG and the whole auditorium erupted into cheers and laughter. But my favourite part of the day was when PM sir mentioned our college terms like Crossroads and Co-op. As an SRite, these are so close to us, and hearing it from the PM felt like validation.”

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{{^usCountry}} The slang exposure didn’t stop there! Students recall the PM referring to SRCC’s alumni as “the OGs”, for their contributions across public life, law and economics. Soon he slipped in a line from this year’s popular Bollywood release, remarking: “Dhurandhar na ho, lekin dhoom toh machayi hai”. Chinmay Mittal, a second-year student of BA (Hons) Economics adds, “Referring to our alumni as Dhurandhars was really something we didn’t expect coming from the PM! It was super fun to hear.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The slang exposure didn’t stop there! Students recall the PM referring to SRCC’s alumni as “the OGs”, for their contributions across public life, law and economics. Soon he slipped in a line from this year’s popular Bollywood release, remarking: “Dhurandhar na ho, lekin dhoom toh machayi hai”. Chinmay Mittal, a second-year student of BA (Hons) Economics adds, “Referring to our alumni as Dhurandhars was really something we didn’t expect coming from the PM! It was super fun to hear.” {{/usCountry}}

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Adding how the security checks build up the entire experience, Tanushree Shekhawat, a second-year student of BA (Hons) Economics says, “I found hundreds of security personnel and police checks at every point so fascinating in our college. For the evening session, the sports complex was turned into something like the Bharat Mandapam. And then, we kept receiving live updates about him taking the Delhi Metro to reach the college, like how most of us students travel. In such a huge university, to have our PM walk into our college was unreal and change the vibe completely. Also, what caught my attention was how his skin really glowed. I would love to know his skincare routine (smiles).”

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