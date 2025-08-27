Radio just found its voice again, and how: RJ Sarthak & RJ Hrishi K are back to say good morning, Delhi!

Contrary to the notion that radio is losing relevance due to digitisation and changing listener habits, Fever Network is betting big on mornings with the launch of two new shows in Delhi. RJ Hrishi K and RJ Sarthak are back to morning programming for shows by Fever Network.(Photos: HTBS)

The OG biggies of radio are back — RJ Sarthak on 104 Fever FM and RJ Hrishi K on 94.3 Radio One International — to refresh the morning radio landscape for listeners across NCR.

As part of the network’s Bring Back the OGs campaign, this initiative aims to highlight radio’s lasting appeal by drawing on its legacy, nostalgia, and the medium’s ability to forge deep listener connections. “This moment is more than just a show launch,” says Ramesh Menon, CEO – Audio Business, HT Media Ltd, adding, “It’s a reminder that the power of radio is still strong, and it simply needed its icons to return. We’re proud to bring that core back to our morning programming.”

The new shows blend city-focused content, music, audience interaction, and storytelling with a dose of humour.

RJ Sarthak hosts The Sarthak Frequency on 104 Fever FM from 7am, while RJ Hrishi K helms The Good Morning Show with Hrishi K on 94.3 Radio One International from 8am onwards. Both shows reflect Fever Network’s long-standing belief that radio goes beyond formats — it’s about emotion and connection.

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction