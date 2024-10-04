Ramlila 2024 in Old Delhi: Film and TV actors bring star power to stage

Lights, action, Ramlila! As ramlilas return to Delhi stage, here's a peek into how popular actors at the Lav Kush Ramlila are taking to the stage. Known for their varied roles in film and TV, these artistes are excited to bring the mythical characters to life. Read on what they tell HT City about Delhi's food, it's people, and the charm of live acting on stage. Behind the scenes, the actors share a laugh as they unwind during the dress rehearsals at Lav Kush Ramlila in Old Delhi. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Modern-day Ram Sita couldn't help but click some selfies as they dress up to get into the character. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Small screen Ram, Himanshu Soni’s dream becomes reality

Himanshu Soni has portrayed Ram on the small screen in Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. But embodying the character on the stage evokes the nostalgia of his childhood memories of celebrating the festival. The actor recalls, “Dussehra ka mela India mein har jagah lagta hai; kahin 40-foot ka, toh kahin 60-foot ka Ravana... When I was young, I would go with my father and force him to buy me a teer-kamaan every year. And now, to see these visuals live in front of me and actually embody the character of Ram feels like the greatest honour... Yahan (stage par) humein apna 100 nahin, apna 1,000% dena hoga.”

Samikssha Batnagar, who is portaying the character of Sita, reveals that she is a die-hard foodie and was eager to relish purani dilli ki chaat.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT )

Samikssha Batnagar‘s return as Maa Sita on stage

Samikssha Batnagar, known for Poster Boys (2017) and web show Dharavi Bank, has an unparalleled love for theatre and live performances, where she first played the role. “It feels like mere pichhle janmon ke achhe karam hain that I get to play Sita again and again,” the actor shares, adding, “As I dressed up in full costume, many people came up to me and referred to me as Maa Sita herself. Indian audiences are so innocent, yet they’re sharp judges of character. So ab yeh meri zimmedaari lagti hai to do justice to these roles.”

We wonder what Nimai Bali aka Ravana and Himanshu Soni aka Ram are discussing?(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Nimai Bali aka Ravana is geared up for the flavours of Chandni Chowk

With his booming voice and commanding presence, Nimai Bali cuts an intimidating figure as Ravana. Known for his roles in TV shows like CID: Special Bureau and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, the actor is one excited debutant. “This is my first time playing Ravana in a live performance. Iss baar kyunki hum Chandni Chowk ke itna paas hain, toh maine soch rakha hai ek din toh main wahin jaake khaana khaunga, nayi nayi cheezein try karunga,” he shares, adding, “I’ve visited Delhi multiple times for shoots aur and mujhe Dilliwallon se bahot sneh mila hai.”

Lovekesh Dhaliwal, who is playing the part of Lakshman, flexes to practise his archery skills.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Long-time Lakshman Lovekesh Dhaliwal on Dilli ka khana

Delhi boy Lovekesh Dhaliwal is no stranger to the Ramlila, having performed in various outings across stages in Delhi for 15 years now. “Dilli mein alag hi environment bann jaata hai, kuch alag hi reception milta hai Dilli mein Ramlila ko. It feels like home, and the food is just to die for,” the actor-choreographer gushes, adding, “I’ve already ordered golgappe and plan to enjoy some with my cast mates once we get the chance. I have also made plans to show them around my city, once we’re out of costume, of course.”

Ketan Karande brims with pride for getting to portray the role of Hanuman!(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Ketan Karande brims with excitement as Hanuman

Ketan Karande has featured in films like Action Jackson (2014) and Thugs of Hindostan (2018), and portrayed mythological characters on TV in Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav and Suryaputra Karn. But to step into the role of Hanuman for his first-ever stint on stage in Ramlila has the actor brimming with excitement and being shutter-happy at every opportunity. “Earlier, whenever I learnt that someone had been cast in the role, I’d wonder ki mujhe yeh mauka kab milega? Today, everyone calls me Hanuman Ji, and it feels surreal... I’m really excited for October 8, when I make my entrance in Ramlila and Dilliwalle iss Hanuman se milenge!” he exclaims.

Catch It Live

What: Lav Kush Ramlila

Where: August 15 Park, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk

When: October 3 to 13

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)

