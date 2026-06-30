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RD Burman’s 87th birth anniversary: Resurrecting Pancham da through his evergreen melodies

Organised on the legendary music director-composer’s birth anniversary, an event titled Dilkash — Pancham Classics has kick-started the non-profit passion project of four NCR-based individuals; who have their background in corporate profiles but their hearts lie in music.

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 08:12 am IST
By Henna Rakheja, New Delhi
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Chandeliers shone bright on a 10-member orchestra as some forgotten musical instruments came alive, as if on cue, to pay tribute to the late music director Rahul Dev Burman (RD Burman) aka Pancham da. Transporting music lovers to the era of Pancham da was the event, Dilkash — Pancham Classics, held at Apparel House in Gurugram on Saturday, which marked the legend’s 87th birth anniversary.

Anchoring the event, Rajeev Beotra (inset) took the audience on a trip down memory lane as he shared nuggets from RD Burman’s life in between the musical acts. The performances were accompanied by screenings of videos that filmed Pancham’s songs in Hindi cinema, such as Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera featuring late Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh, in Teesri Manzil (1966). (Right) Singer Indu Thakur regaled the audience. (Photos: Henna Rakheja/HT)

On stage, anchor Rajeev Beotra shared, “RD Burman was called Pancham because he used to cry in the fifth note.” Thus commenced a live geetmala that introduced music lovers to the passion project of four NCR individuals from corporate background, who came together to fuel their passion for music via this non-profit venture. These four are also curators of the show: Prem Syal, Rajeev Beotra, P Balaji, and Aseem Soni.

P Balaji and Aseem Soni, both curators of the show, left the audience mesmerised with their musical prowess. (Photos: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Singers Shailaja, Dr Suneet Sekhri, and Nikita kept the audience enthralled at Dilkash’s first-ever event, which was dedicated to legendary music composer, late RD Burman. (Photos: Henna Rakheja/HT)

As one gets reminded of how Pancham da created musical effects, back in the day, using items of everyday use such as beer bottles, sandpaper, and combs, Beotra highlights that one aspect of the maestro’s life which has stood out for him the most. “RD Burman didn’t just compose songs — he changed the way India listened to music,” says Beotra, adding, “He blended melody with rhythm, harmony, and fearless experimentation, creating music that sounded decades ahead of its time and still feels fresh today.”

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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / RD Burman’s 87th birth anniversary: Resurrecting Pancham da through his evergreen melodies
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